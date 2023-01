Missouri Connections Academy Recognizes Cape Girardeau Student

Kyndric Flye of Cape Girardeau was recently named one of Missouri Connections Academy’s (MOCA) Students of the Month for January in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the virtual classroom.

“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Lynsie Hunt, School Leader at Missouri Connections Academy. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”

Kyndric is in the second grade at the statewide, tuition-free, online public school and was nominated by his teacher. As a Student of the Month, Kyndric will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Missouri Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year, MOCA will recognize students in grades K through 12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

Kyndric’s mother Makiyah said because her son has had two heart transplants, they enrolled him in Missouri Connections Academy in 2021 to be in a safe learning environment during the pandemic. Makiyah believes Missouri Connections Academy is a great school with a great curriculum and appreciates the flexibility that enables Kyndric to learn at his own pace.

“I’m able to be more involved in his learning and he is in a learning environment that we don't have to worry about his safety,” she said.

Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Those who attend Missouri Connections Academy come from different backgrounds and choose full-time online school for various reasons. Some students prefer to take ownership of their education and benefit from the flexibility that virtual school offers, while others are looking for a safe learning environment.

Enrollment for Missouri Connections Academy for the 2023-24 academic year opens on March 6th and the school will be hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. A complete schedule of events as well as more information about Missouri Connections Academy is available at www.MissouriConnectionsAcademy.com or by calling 1-(800) 382-6010.