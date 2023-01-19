News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-19-23
O Heavenly Father, may the joy of the Lord fill our heart. Amen.
SADI director details plans for grant from Chick-fil-AIt's been more than a month since executive director Donna Thompson, staff and consumers of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence in Cape Girardeau were surprised by being named Chick-fil-A's True Inspiration Award winner, receiving a...
Southeast Missouri Pets hires new leaderSoutheast Missouri Pets' new executive director is a familiar face to the Cape Girardeau-based organization, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Jenn Farmer, who has served in both paid and volunteer capacities for the no-kill...
Local lawmakers offer kudos for Parson's State of the State speechSeveral members of Southeast Missouri's state legislative delegation have weighed in positively on Gov. Mike Parson's annual State of the State address, delivered Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Jefferson City. "I'm pleased the governor continues to...
Jackson places marijuana tax referendum on ballotJackson Board of Aldermen members voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 17, to place a 3% recreational marijuana tax referendum on the April 4 ballot. Statewide passage of Amendment 3, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, on Nov. 8 permits counties and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/19/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Birthright to celebrate 50 years1Birthright of Cape Girardeau will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 22, in the upper room of the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Birthright of Cape Girardeau's director, Kim Sellers, said the celebration is a bit early. "The...
Retiring Kent Peetz reflects on career with City of Jackson1Kent Peetz is quite definitive about the importance of public works in our lives. Peetz, who will retire Wednesday, Jan. 25, after more than 17 years with City of Jackson, puts his thoughts in stark terms. "Modern civilization cannot survive without...
Car crashes into Cape home Monday night1A car crashed into a house around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the 1400 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by emergency...
Sikeston 2023 Street and Drainage Plan approvedSIKESTON, Mo. The 2023 Street and Drainage Improvement Plan, one of the city's most ambitious plans yet, has been approved by the Sikeston City Council. Jay Lancaster, director of Public Works, presented this year's improvement plan to the City...
Route T in Bollinger County closed for drainage workRoute T in Bollinger County from Route AB to County Road 434 near Drum, Missouri will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road, according to a MoDOT news release. The work will be done from 8:30...
Martin Luther King Jr. honored during luncheon in Cape Girardeau2The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration Committee held its Humanitarian Luncheon benefit, in honor of Dr. King's birthday, on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Four people were presented with humanitarian...
Cape Girardeau medical innovator and eye surgeon Cozean remembered1Charles Cozean Jr., a noted Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, active in supporting Republicans for political office, is being remembered for his medical skill and dedication to country in the wake of his Jan. 9 death at the age of 86....
Jackson leaders to vote on marijuana taxJackson's Board of Aldermen is expected to vote to approve and place a 3% tax on recreational marijuana on the April general municipal election ballot according to the provisions authorized by Amendment 3, approved by Missouri voters Nov. 8. Cape...
Cancer gala on tap this weekend in Cape GirardeauWith a mountain theme of "An Evening in the Alps", SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The event, which launched in 2017, raises...
Cape Girardeau Public Library 'blindsided' by Secretary Ashcroft's proposed rule49Katie Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library, said she felt "blindsided" when she first read a proposed rule submitted by Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft that would alter how public libraries operate. Ashcroft's proposed rule,...
Suspect taken into custody in Perryville school threats case4Perryville, Missouri, police said Sunday, Jan. 15, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perryville public schools. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came...
Future investment in economic developmentIn 2021, the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET announced renewed organizational plans to improve future economic development opportunities. It expanded its board of directors inviting private investors from the business sector to join representatives...
Data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash sitePOKHARA, Nepal -- Search teams retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders Monday of a passenger plane that plummeted into a gorge on approach to a new airport in the foothills of the Himalayas, officials said, as investigators looked for...
SoutheastHEALTH completes newest major expansion projectSoutheastHEALTH will welcome patients at its new, $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services on Monday, Jan. 16. A ribbon cutting and sneak peek for representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce,...
Despite some turbulence, Cape airline performs well10The switch to Contour Aviation at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't been without some turbulence. Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said Friday, Jan. 13, that while the local performance has been slightly below the rest of the airline's system, it has...
Volunteer fair Sunday in Cape GirardeauElizabeth Shelton said she thinks there is a personal reward deriving from giving one's time to volunteering -- calling it "warming and fulfilling." Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri since July 2015, is hoping people...
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.Cape Girardeau authorities are searching for a white SUV allegedly involved in a shots-fired incident in the 600 block of North Street. A release from the department states officers responded to the scene early Friday morning and located multiple...
Perryville authorities investigating school threatsThe Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating multiple terroristic threats to Perryville High School this week that resulted in evacuations and police searches. At a Friday, Jan. 13, news conference and subsequent release, police...
Route Y in Scott County closed for bridge repairsRoute Y in Scott County -- from County Road 475 to Heathercrest Street near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
Man arrested after police chase on Broadway in Cape Girardeau16A man was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Kelyon Adams was spotted backing out of a parking spot at the fast-food restaurant in a 2009 tan Kia Rio that...
When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns Saturday to Show Me Center1Ask Ryan Eftink where the inspiration derived to name his large-scale barbecue event, third annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returning Saturday, Jan. 14, to Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center he has an answer at the ready. "People know...
SADI strikes gold: Chick-fil-A surprises Cape Girardeau organization with $350,000 grant13Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge,...
New hotel under construction in Cape Girardeau1Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and nearby to the former Zaxby's Restaurant. Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier...