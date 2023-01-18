Jackson Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual dinner
More than 500 people attended the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Friday night where business and education leaders were celebrated.
Julie Rushing received the R.A. Fulenwider Award. Among her contributions, Rushing has been a leader in the local Feed My Starving Children food-packing effort with New McKendree United Methodist Church and other area churches.
Angel Klund, a counselor in the Jackson R-2 School District, received the Marybeth Williams Educator of the Year Award.
Cassidy Loughary, coordinator of academics and student athlete development at Southeast Missouri State University, received the Sam Roethemeyer Ambassador of the Year Award.
Stephanie Mueller, co-owner and operator of United Land Title, was recognized with the Women's Impact Network (WIN) Woman of the Year Award.
Langford Mechanical and Sheet Metal of Jackson was named Business of the Year.
SOTO Property Solutions won the Small Business of the Year Award.
Outgoing Chamber Board president Merideth Pobst delivered excellent remarks to close the evening. Here is an excerpt:
"Remember, the level of your participation and involvement is always directly related to your enjoyment. Set your expectations high. Determine to make your work ethic the greatest.
"If you have grudges. Forgive. Tomorrow is not promised to you or me, and there is no business deal or transaction that is worth giving up your peace or your dignity. Forgive and find freedom.
"Take every opportunity and leave your mark in a way that makes someone else better. Don't take the credit. You won't have to because your character will be your calling card. It won't matter what 'they' say. Let them talk. You've got work to do.
"Don't sweat the small stuff. Laugh and enjoy your job.
"Don't trade in your family for your work. One day you'll retire, and they will replace you at work. Your family is your forever.
"Enjoy what you do.
"Approach every opportunity as a God-given gift, because it is."
Thank you to the Jackson Chamber for the role it plays in our community, and congratulations to all of this year's award recipients.
Comments
-
Column (1/18/23)No, you can't believe 'the science'Copernicus surely had no idea when he got the Scientific Revolution underway in the 16th century that an unintended effect would be empowering agenda-driven bullies and fanatics. Of course, science is a pillar of modern life for which we should be...
-
Column (1/18/23)A mother's tale of hardship and triumphHave you ever been on a roller coaster and felt like your stomach was falling out of your body? That's the closest Gina can get to describing what it was like to see her unborn son, Jeremiah, on a sonogram for the first time. She was 17 and living...
-
Editorial (1/17/23)Editorial Board: Rep. Jason Smith named chairman of powerful Ways and Means CommitteeU.S. Rep. Jason Smith has quickly made a name for himself in the House of Representatives. Now, the Salem, Missouri, native is one of the most powerful members in Congress. Smith, 42, was recently named chairman of the influential Ways and Means...
-
Column (1/17/23)Cleaning out Joe Biden's dirty garageDon't worry, America. Big Media will never let Joe Biden get away with illegally taking classified documents from the White House in 2016 and stashing them at his office and in his garage next to his Corvette. The ace reporters at liberal places...
-
Column (1/17/23)Belligerent spending -- a Congressional addictionAfter 15 failed attempts, California Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally secured the House speakership. Many worry that the concessions McCarthy made to secure his victory -- especially commitments to restrain government spending -- make the upcoming...
-
-
McCarthy: a Republican leader for complex timesAmid the post-mortems of the four-day, 15-vote marathon to elect Kevin McCarthy House speaker, I remind readers of the headline of my Nov. 30 column, "Kevin McCarthy, a Republican Leader for Complex Times." I thought then that captured our reality,...
-
-
What happens when your phone seems more important than your child?I listen to audiobooks and podcasts with headphones on while I clean. My son taps me on the shoulder to interrupt if he needs something. It's as simple as a pause button for my full attention. I reason that this is better than blaring whatever I...
-
Column (1/13/23)Dems partner with Mexican cartels: A deal with the devilThe Mexican drug cartels are killing off our friends and family members with fentanyl manufactured in superlabs south of the border and smuggled into the U.S. President Joe Biden could care less. Biden is in Mexico claiming he's seeking the Mexican...
-
Column (1/13/23)The McCarthy fight was never about ideologyKevin McCarthy's epic struggle to become speaker of the House produced a lot of memorable images, but the most unforgettable was probably of Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., being physically restrained from going after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., after Gaetz...
-
Editorial (1/13/23)Local events serve as reminder of King's character, service to othersMonday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. A donation drive will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park...
-
-
-
Editorial (1/9/23)Local governments taking steps on recreational marijuana sales taxLocal government bodies are taking steps to levy additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales following the November statewide vote to legalize the sale and use. Constitutional Amendment 3 narrowly passed Nov. 8 with 53% saying "yes", though...
-
-
Editorial (1/6/23)Events provide a busy start to the new yearJanuary and February tend to be a slower time of year for outdoor events as the weather keeps people indoors, but there are still plenty of things to do in the area over the next couple months. The River Campus kicks off the year Jan. 20-22 with...
-
-
Editorial (1/4/23)A story of generosity following fire at Jackson LanesThe Jackson Lanes was dealt a tough blow late last month. The local bowling alley suffered extensive damage to its facility on Dec. 28, with representatives from the operation sharing on social media they were looking at a complete loss. Thankfully,...
-
Editorial (1/3/23)Cape Central wins Southeast Missourian Christmas TournamentThe Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship game between Cape Central and Jackson was an instant classic. Cape Central dominated in the first three games of the tournament, but Jackson proved to be a worthy competitor Thursday night...
-
-
-
-
-
Letter (12/29/22)Trans agenda a threat to Title IXRick Vandeven's letter (Dec. 22) described Sen. Thompson-Rehder's and Rep Burger's proposal as "a coordinated attack on our children" and "a shameless attempt to use the law to force archaic religious beliefs on all of us without any concern for the...
-
Editorial (12/28/22)New state treasurer has connections with areaMissouri will have a new state treasurer, and the man filling the position for at least the next two years has connections to Southeast Missouri. Vivek Malek was announced by Gov. Mike Parson just before Christmas. The appointment of Malek, the...
-
Letter (12/22/22)Transgender students deserve support to compete in sportsRegarding Sen. Thompson-Rehder and Rep. Burger's recent legislation proposals to openly discriminate against transgender students participating in middle and high school sports in Missouri, a casual glance at the current MSHSAA handbook reveals that...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.