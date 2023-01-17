SEMO Freshman Jordan Pavelka to compete as a National Finalist in the MTNA Senior Brass Competition
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (JAN. 16, 2023) Jordan Pavelka a Sikeston, MO native and current SEMO Freshman, to compete as a National Finalist in the MTNA Senior Brass Competition
Pavelka, the daughter of Nicholas and Sydney Pavelka, earned this opportunity after winning the West Central Division of the MTNA Senior Brass Competition. A Freshman at SEMO, Pavelka has been studying horn for 6.5 years and is currently a student of Dr. Nicholas Kenney.
Jordan was a member of the All-District Band in Southeast Missouri since 8th grade. She was 1st chair two years in a row in her Junior and Senior years. She advanced to State auditions all four years and was an All-State Alternate her Senior year. Jordans passion for horn performance shines when she competes at Solo and Ensemble competitions. She competed at State Solo and Ensemble all four years of High School and earned a gold rating as a Senior. Jordan is currently a Freshman at Southeast Missouri State University where she studies horn performance and accounting.
The national winner of this competition receives a cash prize and will perform in a Winners Concert during the MTNA National Conference.
The three-tiered MTNA competitions begin at the state level. Winners of each State Competition advance to the video-only division competition. Division winners then proceed to the National Competition Finals in Reno, Nevada at the end of March.
To receive more information about the MTNA National Competitions, including competition rules and applications please contact MTNA national headquarters at (888) 512-5278, mtnanet@mtna.org or visit the website at www.mtna.org.
Music Teachers National Association is a nonprofit organization comprised of 17,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to advancing the value of music study and music making to society and to supporting the professionalism of music teachers. Founded in 1876, Music Teachers National Association is the oldest professional music association in the United States.
Comments
-
Local News 1/18/23Car crashes into Cape home Monday nightA car crashed into a house around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, Jan. 16 at the 1400 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The driver -- who was the sole occupant of the vehicle -- sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by...
-
Martin Luther King Jr. honored during luncheon in Cape Girardeau2The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Wide Celebration Committee held its Humanitarian Luncheon benefit, in honor of Dr. King's birthday, on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Four people were presented with humanitarian...
-
Cape Girardeau medical innovator and eye surgeon Cozean remembered1Charles Cozean Jr., a noted Cape Girardeau ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, active in supporting Republicans for political office, is being remembered for his medical skill and dedication to country in the wake of his Jan. 9 death at the age of 86....
-
Jackson leaders to vote on marijuana taxJackson's Board of Aldermen is expected to vote to approve and place a 3% tax on recreational marijuana on the April general municipal election ballot according to the provisions authorized by Amendment 3, approved by Missouri voters Nov. 8. Cape...
-
Cancer gala on tap this weekend in Cape GirardeauWith a mountain theme of "An Evening in the Alps", SoutheastHEALTH will hold its annual Journey Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drury Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The event, which launched in 2017, raises...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library 'blindsided' by Secretary Ashcroft's proposed rule23Katie Earnhart, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library, said she felt "blindsided" when she first read a proposed rule submitted by Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft that would alter how public libraries operate. Ashcroft's proposed rule,...
-
Suspect taken into custody in Perryville school threats case4Perryville, Missouri, police said Sunday, Jan. 15, a juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perryville public schools. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Police Chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came...
-
Future investment in economic developmentIn 2021, the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET announced renewed organizational plans to improve future economic development opportunities. It expanded its board of directors inviting private investors from the business sector to join representatives...
-
-
SoutheastHEALTH completes newest major expansion projectSoutheastHEALTH will welcome patients at its new, $25 million Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services on Monday, Jan. 16. A ribbon cutting and sneak peek for representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Chambers of Commerce,...
-
-
Despite some turbulence, Cape airline performs well10The switch to Contour Aviation at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't been without some turbulence. Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said Friday, Jan. 13, that while the local performance has been slightly below the rest of the airline's system, it has...
-
Volunteer fair Sunday in Cape GirardeauElizabeth Shelton said she thinks there is a personal reward deriving from giving one's time to volunteering -- calling it "warming and fulfilling." Shelton, executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri since July 2015, is hoping people...
-
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.Cape Girardeau authorities are searching for a white SUV allegedly involved in a shots-fired incident in the 600 block of North Street. A release from the department states officers responded to the scene early Friday morning and located multiple...
-
Perryville authorities investigating school threatsThe Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating multiple terroristic threats to Perryville High School this week that resulted in evacuations and police searches. At a Friday, Jan. 13, news conference and subsequent release, police...
-
-
-
Route Y in Scott County closed for bridge repairsRoute Y in Scott County -- from County Road 475 to Heathercrest Street near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote8Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday, Jan. 19, to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson,...
-
Man arrested after police chase on Broadway in Cape Girardeau16A man was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Kelyon Adams was spotted backing out of a parking spot at the fast-food restaurant in a 2009 tan Kia Rio that...
-
Cape Library's Library of Things offers more than books, musicThe Cape Girardeau Public Library has many more materials to offer beyond books, DVDs and CDs. Cake pans, telescopes and power tools are just a few of the items that may be borrowed from its Library of Things . Director Katie Earnhart said the...
-
New book encourages readers face life's obstacles like a lionFreida Cardwell, a motivational speaker and Bible teacher, released a new book last month titled "Lion's Mentality". Publisher Christian Faith Publishing describe the book as "a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual healing,...
-
-
U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge...
-
Local News 1/12/23Cape Girardeau County personal property forms in the mail2The office of Cape Girardeau County Assessor Robert "Bob" Adams said it will send via U.S. mail personal property tax forms Thursday, Jan. 12. To avoid penalty, the county said, the forms should be completed by March 1. Residents may check current...
-
Local News 1/12/23Events planned to mark Martin Luther King Jr. DayA slew of events will take place across Cape Girardeau to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed Monday, Jan. 16. The festivities will include service projects and gatherings to honor the late civil rights leader. In 1994, Congress...
-
Most read 1/12/23When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns Saturday to Show Me Center1Ask Ryan Eftink where the inspiration derived to name his large-scale barbecue event, third annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returning Saturday, Jan. 14, to Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center he has an answer at the ready. "People know...
-
Most read 1/11/23Shooting report at Cape school deemed not credibleA social media threat brought to the attention of Cape Girardeau School District officials Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, was determined to be not credible. Families of students at the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High were informed of the situation...
-
Most read 1/10/23SADI strikes gold: Chick-fil-A surprises Cape Girardeau organization with $350,000 grant13Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge,...
-
Most read 1/10/23School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in Jackson3A Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson. Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive. Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the...
-
Most read 1/9/23New hotel under construction in Cape Girardeau1Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and nearby to the former Zaxby's Restaurant. Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.