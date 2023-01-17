Rep. Jason Smith named chairman of powerful Ways and Means Committee

Editorial

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has quickly made a name for himself in the House of Representatives. Now, the Salem, Missouri, native is one of the most powerful members in Congress.

Smith, 42, was recently named chairman of the influential Ways and Means Committee. This is one of the highest positions in Congress when it comes to crafting tax law. Additionally, the committee deals with issues such as tariffs, trade agreements and bonded debt. It has also dealt with the revenue components of Social Security, Medicare and social services programs.

Smith won the position over two other more senior congressmen, Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida and Adrian Smith of Nebraska.

He succeeds Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, who had been the top Republican on the committee since 2015. The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board recently praised the outgoing Brady, who did not seek re-election, saying that Brady "understood the importance of economic growth to job creation and higher wages, and Mr. Smith is more of a blank slate."

Smith, who previously served as the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, represents a rural area that includes some of the poorest communities in the country. He champions conservative values and talks regularly about helping everyday Americans. Even in his statement following the chairmanship announcement, this was part of his message.

"It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues," Smith said. "With our new House Republican majority, we have made a commitment to the American people to build a stronger economy that gives everyone -- not just the wealthy and politically-connected -- greater opportunity to build a more prosperous future for themselves and their families. Americans also expect us to hold the Biden Administration accountable for the crises it has caused and to once again exercise Congress' oversight authority which has been entirely absent under one-party Democratic rule in Washington."

When Smith first entered Congress he interviewed many members of both parties to learn and develop relationships. The young congressman -- he was 32 at the time -- worked his way up quickly through party leadership.

We tend to agree with The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: "Most House Republicans these days care more about cultural issues than they do the economy. But if there's a recession this year or next, voters will want to know if Republicans have a recovery agenda. We'll see if Mr. Smith has one."

We think the congressman is smart and capable. The country will have its eyes on him as he helps craft policy as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.