Prayer 1-13-23
O Lord Jesus, may we seek you and serve you with all our heart. Amen.
More to explore
Cape Girardeau County moves closer to a recreational marijuana vote1Cape Girardeau County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday, Jan. 19, to place a 3% recreational marijuana sales tax referendum on the Tuesday, April 4, ballot. During a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 12, in commission chambers in Jackson,...
Man arrested after police chase on Broadway in Cape GirardeauA man was arrested Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from the McDonald's on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Kelyon Adams was spotted backing out of a parking spot at the fast-food restaurant in a 2009 tan Kia Rio that...
Cape Library's Library of Things offers more than books, musicThe Cape Girardeau Public Library has many more materials to offer beyond books, DVDs and CDs. Cake pans, telescopes and power tools are just a few of the items that may be borrowed from its Library of Things . Director Katie Earnhart said the...
New book encourages readers face life's obstacles like a lionFreida Cardwell, a motivational speaker and Bible teacher, released a new book last month titled "Lion's Mentality". Publisher Christian Faith Publishing describe the book as "a motivating opportunity for personal and spiritual healing,...
U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. The bridge...
Cape Girardeau County personal property forms in the mail2The office of Cape Girardeau County Assessor Robert "Bob" Adams said it will send via U.S. mail personal property tax forms Thursday, Jan. 12. To avoid penalty, the county said, the forms should be completed by March 1. Residents may check current...
Events planned to mark Martin Luther King Jr. DayA slew of events will take place across Cape Girardeau to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed Monday, Jan. 16. The festivities will include service projects and gatherings to honor the late civil rights leader. In 1994, Congress...
When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returns Saturday to Show Me CenterAsk Ryan Eftink where the inspiration derived to name his large-scale barbecue event, third annual When Pigs Fly Indoor BBQ Bash returning Saturday, Jan. 14, to Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center he has an answer at the ready. "People know...
Missouri broadband deadline approaches1Missouri residents are being reminded that if they don't have access to broadband internet, they have until Friday, Jan. 13, to inform the state. The state is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband as part of a federal...
Cape Girardeau County livestock owners eligible for disaster assistance2The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency will provide disaster assistance to livestock owners in Cape Girardeau County. The deadline to apply for the Livestock Forage Program (LFP) is Monday, Jan. 30. According to a news release from...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/12/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Monday, Jan. 9, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
Photo Gallery 1/12/23SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facilitiesThe Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services is SoutheastHEALTH's newest expansion. The facility houses the Women's Integrated Health Center and the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center. Community members attended ribbon cutting ceremony...
Route Y bridge in Scott Co. closed due to deteriorated conditionThe Missouri Department of Transportation announced the immediate closing of the Route Y bridge in Scott County on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Recent inspections showed the structure was deteriorated. The bridge is over Drainage Ditch No. 1, about a quarter...
Local legislators support new round of tax cuts, if 'sustainable'2State Rep. Jamie Burger, of Scott County's House District 148, backs new Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher's call Jan. 4 for additional tax cuts -- reductions above and beyond the $800 million the General Assembly approved in September at the...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival makes return next weekend1The 2023 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bavarian Halle, by Drury Inn, at 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Fruitland. The festival will kick off with Gospel Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 19,...
Cape Girardeau City Council makes decisions on zoning requestsCape Girardeau City Council members listened to numerous citizen complaints and voted on two zoning issues at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9. The most contentious of the evening was whether to set a public hearing for the consideration of rezoning a...
Shooting report at Cape school deemed not credibleA social media threat brought to the attention of Cape Girardeau School District officials Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, was determined to be not credible. Families of students at the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High were informed of the situation...
City of Cape Girardeau offices to close for MLK DayThe Cape Girardeau city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City Council meeting for that date was already rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 23. Despite the closure of most offices including City...
Highway 51 in Bollinger, Perry counties reducedHighway 51 in Bollinger and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from Route KK to Highway 72 near Patton,...
Cape Girardeau County OKs jail expansion project, approves budget4This story is updated. By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand and upgrade the county lockup in Jackson by the end of...
SADI strikes gold: Chick-fil-A surprises Cape Girardeau organization with $350,000 grant13Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge,...
Rep. Jason Smith to chair House Ways and Means Committee20Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith was elected as chairman of the prestigious House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, Jan. 9, besting two challengers for the post. It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues,...
Cape Girardeau City Council votes marijuana tax question for April ballot7Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9, to approve a ballot question on whether to levy an additional 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana sales within city limits. The ordinance will appear on the...
School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in Jackson2A Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson. Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive. Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the...
New hotel under construction in Cape Girardeau1Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and nearby to the former Zaxby's Restaurant. Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier...
Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute6The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities. A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the...
Cape Girardeau downtown specialty shop debuts new nameThe Green Lady's Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus' shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary. Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her...
Most read 1/6/23MERS Goodwill high school soon to open in Cape Girardeau1MERS Goodwill plans to open a tuition-free high school for adults, an Excel Center, by mid-January at 2106 William St. in Cape Girardeau, next to Slumberland Furniture. The location previously housed Here Today, a value retail outlet. MERS Goodwill...
Most read 1/6/23Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes2A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5. A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of...