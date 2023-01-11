Pop Culture Happenings: January
Learning became fun in 1973, we had sweet dreams in 1983 and Gretzky was named the GOAT in 1998.
50 years ago
1973
On Jan. 6, 1973, kids watching Saturday morning cartoons got to see something new and amazing between episodes of Scooby-Doo and The Flintstones: Schoolhouse Rock! premiered on ABC with My Hero, Zero a musical animated short about how Zero is the hero of multiplication. The song was written and sung by Bob Dorough and illustrated by Tom Yohe at the request of ad exec David McCall, who noticed his young son struggling to learn multiplication tables, despite being able to memorize the lyrics of pop songs. Schoolhouse Rock! ran for seven seasons with 37 episodes and made learning about math, grammar and civics fun, with unforgettable lyrics from Three is the Magic Number, Conjunction Junction and Im Just a Bill which, frankly, some members of Congress would definitely benefit from with a re-watch.
40 years ago
1983
The Eurythmics gave 1983 some Sweet Dreams with the release of their second album. Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) was released Jan. 4 with the title track reaching No. 2 on the U.K. Singles Chart and becoming one of the years biggest sellers. The band, named after a method of teaching music, consisted of Dave Stewarts bass-heavy synth and the dark, smooth vocals of Annie Lennox. The albums success was boosted by the MTV video featuring Lennox sporting an orange crew cut. And, as a bonus, 10 years later, Schoolhouse Rock! was still going strong as a staple of Saturday-morning cartoon watching.
25 years ago
1998
On Jan. 9, The Hockey News named Wayne Gretzky the greatest hockey player ever, and while others may say they disagree, deep down in their puck-shaped hearts, they know its true. Nicknamed The Great One, Gretzky played 20 seasons and is the leading goal-scorer, assist producer and point-scorer in National Hockey League (NHL) history. He had more assists in his career than any other player scored total points. He is the only NHL player to total more than 200 points in one season, a feat he accomplished four times. And, though Saturday morning cartoons arent really a thing anymore, Schoolhouse Rock! can still be viewed on Disney+.
Local legislators support new round of tax cuts, if 'sustainable'2State Rep. Jamie Burger, of Scott County's House District 148, backs new Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher's call Jan. 4 for additional tax cuts -- reductions above and beyond the $800 million the General Assembly approved in September at the...
Bootheel Bluegrass Festival makes return next weekendThe 2023 Bootheel Bluegrass Festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21, at Bavarian Halle, by Drury Inn, at 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Fruitland. The festival will kick off with Gospel Night at 7 p.m. Jan. 19,...
Cape Girardeau City Council makes decisions on zoning requestsCape Girardeau City Council members listened to numerous citizen complaints and voted on two zoning issues at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9. The most contentious of the evening was whether to set a public hearing for the consideration of rezoning a...
Shooting report at Cape school deemed not credibleA social media threat brought to the attention of Cape Girardeau School District officials Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, was determined to be not credible. Families of students at the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High were informed of the situation...
City of Cape Girardeau offices to close for MLK DayThe Cape Girardeau city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City Council meeting for that date was already rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 23. Despite the closure of most offices including City...
Highway 51 in Bollinger, Perry counties reducedHighway 51 in Bollinger and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from Route KK to Highway 72 near Patton,...
Cape Girardeau County OKs jail expansion project, approves budget4This story is updated. By unanimous vote, Cape Girardeau County commissioners gave the green light Monday, Jan. 9, to a nearly $48 million design-build contract with Penzel-Trainor to expand and upgrade the county lockup in Jackson by the end of...
SADI strikes gold: Chick-fil-A surprises Cape Girardeau organization with $350,000 grant13Brian House, owner and operator of Cape Girardeau's Chick-fil-A, whilst tucked away in a dark hallway on a rainy December morning at SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, confessed he hadn't been able to sleep recently. He had a huge,...
Rep. Jason Smith to chair House Ways and Means Committee20Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith was elected as chairman of the prestigious House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, Jan. 9, besting two challengers for the post. It is deeply humbling and an honor to be selected by my colleagues,...
Cape Girardeau City Council votes marijuana tax question for April ballot6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Jan. 9, to approve a ballot question on whether to levy an additional 3% sales tax to recreational marijuana sales within city limits. The ordinance will appear on the...
School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in Jackson1A Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson. Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive. Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the...
Roadway deaths up year-to-year in Southeast DistrictIn the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties 141 people died on roadways as of Dec. 25, compared to 131 for all of 2021, a 7.6% increase. In 59% of the 1,010...
'The Bat's Revenge' opera set for performances next weekSoutheast Missouri State University's Department of Music will open the comedic opera "The Bat's Revenge" by Johann Strauss on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, with a second performance Sunday, Jan. 22. Chris...
New hotel under construction in Cape Girardeau1Fairfield Inn & Suites is being built in Cape Girardeau not far from Exit 96 of Interstate 55 and nearby to the former Zaxby's Restaurant. Heritage Hospitality Management LLC, owned by the Rhodes and Maurer families, will operate the mid-tier...
Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute6The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities. A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the...
Semi-truck destroyed in Sikeston fire; arson suspectedSIKESTON, Mo. A semi-truck fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Sikeston. According to Capt. Derick Wheetley, commander of Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire division, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, officers...
Cape Girardeau downtown specialty shop debuts new nameThe Green Lady's Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus' shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary. Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her...
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week31By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over...
Quality of life discussion hosted by Cape chamber10Quality of life was a topic Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan identified in December 2022 as one of the "pillars of emphasis" in the chamber's ongoing strategic planning process. To that end, Gilligan arranged a...
Officials readying to craft city budget3The City of Cape Girardeau is a few weeks away from beginning its official budget cycle, finance director Lisa Mills said. The upcoming FY2024 budget will be the first with Mills at the helm. She took over for outgoing director Dustin Ziebold in the...
CGPD K9 receives body armor donationThe Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki received donated body armor. The bullet and stab protective vest was provided through a donation to the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a CGPD Facebook post. Leah Beale of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-9-231Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
Local News 1/6/23Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt affected by weather, poor results9The City of Cape Girardeau's second managed deer hunt produced a significant decrease in harvested deer compared to the previous year. The two-month, urban archery hunt that ended Dec. 23 resulted in just four deer harvested to last year's 13....
Most read 1/6/23MERS Goodwill high school soon to open in Cape Girardeau1MERS Goodwill plans to open a tuition-free high school for adults, an Excel Center, by mid-January at 2106 William St. in Cape Girardeau, next to Slumberland Furniture. The location previously housed Here Today, a value retail outlet. MERS Goodwill...
Most read 1/6/23Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes2A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5. A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of...
Most read 1/5/23Doughnut Quest: Search for holy grail of doughnuts24Don't be afraid to take chances, grasp for that brass ring, step outside of your comfort zone and experience the "other". For the fortunate among us, a mentor may present themselves and help us to take those first shaky steps into the unfamiliar and...
Most read 1/4/23Cape man charged with child molestationA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ryan Criddle, 20, was taken into custody by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers Friday Dec....