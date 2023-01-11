Quality of life is a hot topic locally

Editorial

The quality of life topic has been percolating recently -- and for good reason.

At this month's First Friday Coffee hosted by the Cape Chamber, a group of local leaders were interviewed by River Radio general manager Mike Renick. On the panel: Penny Williams, City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department; Nate Saverino, Southeast Missouri State University Athletics; Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape; and Jeff Rawson, director of rustmedia.

The group talked about the range of events and local amenities that appeal to a wide variety of ages. Williams spoke about how Cape Girardeau has made an investment in parks and recreation, with a particular nod to facilities such as the water park and SportsPlex. Saverino spoke about the university and its contributions through athletics and the River Campus. Haynes represented what's going on in downtown Cape Girardeau. And Rawson talked about the new Scout Hall and Shipyard Music Festival.

Quality of life was listed as a key component of the chamber's strategic plan. There are plenty of good things going on, and those living in the Cape area don't have to depend on St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, to find activities. The emphasis on this topic also serves as a way to recruit individuals and businesses in addition to keeping those of us from the area here to live, work and play.

You can read more about quality of life in the area in a story by Danny Walter in the latest edition of B Magazine and online at semissourian.com. Cape Parks and Recreation also just published a new edition of Play Cape, which was included in the weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian. The 48-page magazine is jam-packed with information on upcoming events. There's a broad range of promoted activities.

There's so much to do in this area, and many people are working to provide even more activities to reach people at all stages of life. So the next time you hear someone say there's nothing to do here, share some of these resources with them. This area has much to offer.