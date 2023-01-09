News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
No Need To Be Good (Just Gotta Be Fun): Local musicians play music at barbershop jam sessions
Justin White
Every Sunday at approximately 4 p.m., folks gather at the barbershop Hombre Hair in Cape Girardeau to play music, sing and enjoy each others company. They spread out in a large circle in the middle of the shop, some seated in barber chairs and others on folding chairs, giving themselves plenty of room for their instruments and music stands. One by one, they take turns choosing which song to play next, with the person who picks the song usually leading the singing. While the song selection is mostly country music, they choose whatever they feel moved to play, which often includes blues, rock, folk, indie or Americana music.
Gene Penny, guitar player and owner of Hombre Hair, starts the evening off with a song dedicated to their friends who have left them. For Penny, this community of musicians has been especially important: Throughout the past few years, his wife, brother, sister-in-law, two nephews and grandson have passed away, so these friends gathered in his shop have been a lifesaver for him.
I dont know what Id do if I didnt have these guys, Penny says.
Paul Brown calls out the next song Let the Circle Be Unbroken so they can get the religious service out of the way.
Justin White
This weekly gathering to share the love of music was started by friend Ted Blattel around 2006. He has since passed away, and throughout the evening, several songs are dedicated to him. A few stories about Blattel are also shared inbetween songs, including the time his grandson asked the group if his grandfather was any good at playing music. Someone piped up and said, Hes not that great, but he knows how to have fun.
The fun and fellowship are what keep people coming back each week and possibly the homemade wine. Dean Percival, the winemaker of the group, plays banjo and harmonica and passes out his homemade wine in Dixie cups in-between songs.
Fiddle player John Simmons shares the importance of socializing and continuing to play music as people age.
Music exercises everything in your mind. And the wine dont hurt, he says. The more you drink, the better we sound.
Justin White
Some of the group members play music several nights a week, joining other local musicians at various locations, but for others, this is their only opportunity to sing and play. Bo Tollison, a ukulele player from Malden, Mo., came to the Sunday gathering after inquiring at the Senior Center if anyone played music as a group locally. Someone asked what instrument he played and then helped him connect with the Hombre Hair group. Tollison says if he doesnt come here and play with these friends, he doesnt play at all.
As they continue around the circle choosing song after song including Rodgers and Hammersteins Summertime, Juice Newtons The Sweetest Thing and High Heel Sneakers it becomes clear this group has expansive musical knowledge. Fiddle player Jim New is credited with knowing the most about artists and songwriters, in part due to his work as a DJ for the local National Public Radio station KRCU.
The others scroll on their iPads or flip through their binders to choose the next song; while bystanders might assume they are flipping through sheet music, they are actually looking up song lyrics. Tollison says he has more than 3,000 songs on his iPad, and if someone comes in with a new song, they airdrop it to the group.
Justin White
The modern technology adds a nice complement to old traditions. Penny reminisces about when people got together and played at friends houses and barbershops; he has continued to build on that tradition by opening his shop every Sunday afternoon.
Its been such a blessing for me, he says.
It is evident from the laughter and camaraderie shared throughout the evening that this opportunity to sing and play is also a blessing for the rest of the folks in the circle.
More to explore
-
Local News 1/10/23Water outage closes universitySoutheast Missouri State University experienced a campus-wide water outage Monday, Jan. 9. According to an alert from SEMO, the outage, which prompted officials to close the campus -- was caused by a ruptured valve that occurred during work on the...
-
Roadway deaths up year-to-year in Southeast DistrictIn the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties 141 people died on roadways as of Dec. 25, compared to 131 for all of 2021, a 7.6% increase. In 59% of the 1,010...
-
'The Bat's Revenge' opera set for performances next weekSoutheast Missouri State University's Department of Music will open the comedic opera "The Bat's Revenge" by Johann Strauss on Friday, Jan. 20, in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, with a second performance Sunday, Jan. 22. Chris...
-
-
Scott County Commission, sheriff come to agreement on office dispute2The Scott County Commission and sheriff on Friday, Jan. 6, reached an agreement regarding the sheriff's office space following a monthslong disagreement between the two entities. A court hearing Dec. 30 and one early Friday resulted in the...
-
Semi-truck destroyed in Sikeston fire; arson suspectedSIKESTON, Mo. A semi-truck fire has been ruled suspicious and is under investigation in Sikeston. According to Capt. Derick Wheetley, commander of Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire division, at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, officers...
-
-
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week31By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over...
-
Quality of life discussion hosted by Cape chamber8Quality of life was a topic Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan identified in December 2022 as one of the "pillars of emphasis" in the chamber's ongoing strategic planning process. To that end, Gilligan arranged a...
-
Officials readying to craft city budget3The City of Cape Girardeau is a few weeks away from beginning its official budget cycle, finance director Lisa Mills said. The upcoming FY2024 budget will be the first with Mills at the helm. She took over for outgoing director Dustin Ziebold in the...
-
CGPD K9 receives body armor donationThe Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki received donated body armor. The bullet and stab protective vest was provided through a donation to the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a CGPD Facebook post. Leah Beale of...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-9-231Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
-
-
Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt affected by weather, poor results9The City of Cape Girardeau's second managed deer hunt produced a significant decrease in harvested deer compared to the previous year. The two-month, urban archery hunt that ended Dec. 23 resulted in just four deer harvested to last year's 13....
-
MERS Goodwill high school soon to open in Cape Girardeau1MERS Goodwill plans to open a tuition-free high school for adults, an Excel Center, by mid-January at 2106 William St. in Cape Girardeau, next to Slumberland Furniture. The location previously housed Here Today, a value retail outlet. MERS Goodwill...
-
Old Town Cape challenges residents to find clock hidden in businessesSince October, Old Town Cape Inc. has been holding treasure hunts in downtown Cape Girardeau. The item people are seeking is a miniature replica of the clock at the intersection of Main and Themis streets. Whoever finds the replica wins a gift...
-
Rep. Jason Smith supports Kevin McCarthy as House speaker21U.S. Rep. Jason Smith remains four square behind Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House, despite failing to win the job through 11 ballots cast since Tuesday, Jan. 3. Smith, who has represented 30 southern and southeastern...
-
Cape Girardeau firefighters deal quickly with Tipton Linen blazeA fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews...
-
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes2A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5. A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of...
-
-
State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for Welge1State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020. Chester Bridge, built...
-
Here there be a (bearded) dragon Franklin Elementary students welcome new class pet, Draco Mango1On Wednesday, Jan. 4 their first day back in class after Christmas break Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango...
-
St. Mary's Cathedral to hold Mass in remembrance of Benedict XVIThe Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is inviting people to a memorial Mass in remembrance of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Bishop Edward M....
-
Capaha Park Pond improvements nearing completionThe construction at Capaha Park Pond is nearly complete, Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said Wednesday, Jan. 4. The multimillion-dollar improvement project, headed up by Zoellner Construction Co. Inc., officially began in 2022...
-
Most read 1/5/23Doughnut Quest: Search for holy grail of doughnuts24Don't be afraid to take chances, grasp for that brass ring, step outside of your comfort zone and experience the "other". For the fortunate among us, a mentor may present themselves and help us to take those first shaky steps into the unfamiliar and...
-
Cause of Jackson Lanes fire likely was electricalThe cause of the fire at Jackson Lanes is likely electrical, according to insurance investigators. Jackson fire marshal Randy Davis said it will be a few weeks before an official report is filed by the Missouri state fire marshal. The bowling alley,...
-
Cape School District buys former church buildingOn Thursday, Dec. 19, Cape Girardeau School District announced it had purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in...
-
Most read 1/4/23Jackson aldermen discuss recreational marijuana zoningVoter approval of recreational marijuana in Missouri will require Show Me State municipalities, such as Jackson, to make some decisions. Jackson's Building and Planning manager Janet Sanders prepared a three-page memo for city aldermen to review in...
-
Most read 1/4/23Cape man charged with child molestationA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct by the Scott County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Ryan Criddle, 20, was taken into custody by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers Friday Dec....
-
Teen bowlers at Jackson, Saxony Lutheran receive donated equipment3Jesse Bledsoe of Cape Girardeau heard about the Wednesday, Dec. 28, fire that gutted Jackson Lanes bowling alley and he knew he could help. "Before I came (to Cape Girardeau) I lived in St. Louis for about seven years and bowled that area and got to...
-
SE MO Redi is ready to tackle regional economic development3This article draws directly from remarks made and presentation slides shown to the Dec. 19 study session of Jackson Board of Aldermen. Presenter: James Stapleton, co-founder of Cape Girardeaus Codefi and the new chairman of the SE MO Redi...
-
Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crashA Benton, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early New Year's Day in Scott County. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the...
-
Carvana struggling, rumors of looming bankruptcyTempe, Arizona-based online used car retailer Carvana -- which has an outlet at 700 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is facing an uncertain 2023 and bankruptcy rumors after a stock free fall last year, a weakening market for pre-owned vehicles and...