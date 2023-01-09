Column: Senior Moments, "One Day"

Kyrie Kim

With the new year, there is a sense of change. Its crazy to think that while this years events are unknown, we can rule out the possibility of them being the same as in 2022. Identical situations dont exist, especially over an extended period of time like 365 days. In this change, it seems the world has assumed the fad we all know as New Years Resolutions.

So many of us cling to the term new year, new me. We buy a treadmill, aspiring to lose 50 pounds. We stop drinking coffee, trying to smother our caffeine addiction. We get a new hobby or learn a new skill. If you are anything like me, your motivation for the elaborate goal you set dwindles after approximately two weeks.

That was true for me, until years ago, I watched a video by social media influencer Sadie Robertson Huff revolving around the One Word Resolution.

From this video, I learned that at the start of the year, Sadie picked one word that reflected the growth she wished to see in her life. Following her example, in 2020, I chose my first word: love. As a freshman, I was captivated by rules and guidelines. My parents used to tell me I couldnt see the grays of the world, only the black and white. In my efforts to change, I focused on caring about others because of genuine relationships instead of regulation.

By the end of the year, I realized my friendships were noticeably enhanced. Baffled by the success of 2020, in 2021, I chose a word I knew would be a true challenge: courage. I was ready to say yes, so I did. I joined a youth group, started writing again and became my class president. I cultivated the courageous side of myself.

During 2022, my word was choices. This decision manifested from my desire for wisdom. Soon, for worse or for better, Im going to have to choose the trajectory for the rest of my life. Rising to the challenge, as of now, Ive decided to take the chance and study creative writing next fall in college. Currently, Im undecided on the college I want to attend. Saying so, I haven't given up. Im beginning to understand the beauty and difficulty of making choices. Im not someone who is inferior to their decisions. Ive learned initiative.

There were years I wanted to know love, courage and the art of choosing. 2023 will be the year I take the chance. One day, Im going to find myself. One day, Im going to seize an opportunity. One day, Im going to be fearless. With the start of 2023, one day becomes Day One. My word this year is strength. Im ready to be strong enough to dream.

Every year, Ive experienced setbacks. Ive failed to live up to the potential of my word. Ive continued, though, because perfect isnt the expectation; persistence is. This isnt new year, new me, its new year, better me.

This year, I challenge you to choose one word. Think about the person you want to be in 365 days. Write one word on your mirror, and look at it every day. Let your one day be Day One. At the end of this year, youll be able to take the word off your mirror, because youll see it in yourself. You will be different. You will have changed.

Isnt that beautiful?