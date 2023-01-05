Co-Ed Basketball at Guardian Angel in Oran

A few of the schools, with smaller class sizes, didn't have enough players to have a boys or girls basketball team in the fall. With that being said, Amy Pobst of Oran checked into these schools possibly having a C & B Co-ed team. The schools that had the teams were Guardian Angel, Oran; St. Denis, Benton, and St. Joseph, Scott City. Each team played the other schools 2 times, one game at home and one game away. The teams were made up of grades 3-8. The referees were typically high school students. Guardian Angel's team was coached by Amy Pobst and the assistant coach was Traci Hency. At the end of regular season, there was a small tournament held at St. Joseph for the C teams on December 20. Trophies were not given, but St. Denis won the equivalent of 1st place and Guardian Angel, 2nd place. The B team didn't have a tournament.

Members of the Guardian Angel team were: 3rd grade-Chloe Caudle, Andrea Pobst, Saydi Priggel, & Kambrie Seabaugh; 4th grade-Dylan Levan; 5th grade- Everett David, Ashtyn Pobst, & Kyla Rains; & 7th grade-Rylie Priggel.

The girls and boys were excited to get the opportunity to play basketball in an organized fashion. They all did an excellent job and look forward to more years of playing basketball.