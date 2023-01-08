Today in History
Today is Sunday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2023. There are 357 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 8, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson, in his State of the Union address, declared an "unconditional war on poverty in America."
On this date:
In 1815, the last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as U.S. forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having received word of the signing of a peace treaty.
In 1867, the U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in overriding President Andrew Johnson's veto of the District of Columbia Suffrage Bill, giving Black men in the nation's capital the right to vote.
In 1912, the African National Congress was founded in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
In 1918, President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I. Mississippi became the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition.
In 1923, actor-comedian Larry Storch was born.
In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
In 1982, American Telephone and Telegraph settled the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against it by agreeing to divest itself of the 22 Bell System companies.
In 1994, Tonya Harding won the ladies' U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)
In 1998, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, was sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In 2008, Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton powered to victory in New Hampshire's 2008 Democratic primary in a startling upset, defeating Sen. Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House; Sen. John McCain defeated his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.
In 2011, U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Gunman Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in Nov. 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)
In 2016, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the world's most-wanted drug lord, was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, six months after walking through a tunnel to freedom from a maximum security prison.
In 2020, Iran struck back at the United States for killing Iran's top military commander, firing missiles at two Iraqi military bases housing American troops; more than 100 U.S. service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the attack. As Iran braced for a counterattack, the country's Revolutionary Guard shot down a Ukrainian jetliner after apparently mistaking it for a missile; all 176 people on board were killed, including 82 Iranians and more than 50 Canadians.
Ten years ago: Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, launched a political action committee aimed at curbing gun violence as her Arizona hometown paused to mark the second anniversary of the deadly shooting rampage.
Five years ago: Alabama beat Georgia in overtime, 26-23, to claim the College Football Playoff national championship after freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (tag-oh-vay-LOH'-ah) came off the bench to spark a comeback. A judge in Las Vegas dismissed criminal charges against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons, who were accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.
One year ago: NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror, the final step in the unfurling of the observatory, which had already traveled more than 660,000 miles since its Christmas Day launch. Negotiations resumed in an effort to resolve a standoff between Chicago school officials and the city's teachers union over COVID-19 precautions. (An agreement the following week would end the dispute after five days of canceled classes.) Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman, who teamed with her husband Alan on songs including "The Way We Were," died at her Los Angeles home; she was 93.
Today's birthdays: Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 90. Singer Shirley Bassey is 86. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 85. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 83. R&B singer Jerome Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 82. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 79. Actor Kathleen Noone is 78. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 77. Movie director John McTiernan is 72. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris is 68. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 66. Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 65. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 59. Actor Michelle Forbes is 58. Actor Maria Pitillo is 57. Singer R. Kelly is 56. Actor/producer Ami Dolenz is 54. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 50. Actor Donnell Turner ("General Hospital") is 50. Country singer Tift Merritt is 48. Actor-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 47. Actor Amber Benson is 46. Actor Scott Whyte is 45. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 44. Actor Sarah Polley is 44. Actor Gaby Hoffman is 41. Rock musician Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) is 40. Actor Cynthia Erivo is 36. Actor Freddie Stroma is 36.
McCarthy elected House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week25By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over...
Quality of life discussion hosted by Cape chamber6Quality of life was a topic Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rob Gilligan identified in December 2022 as one of the "pillars of emphasis" in the chamber's ongoing strategic planning process. To that end, Gilligan arranged a...
Officials readying to craft city budget3The City of Cape Girardeau is a few weeks away from beginning its official budget cycle, finance director Lisa Mills said. The upcoming FY2024 budget will be the first with Mills at the helm. She took over for outgoing director Dustin Ziebold in the...
CGPD K9 receives body armor donationThe Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Yuki received donated body armor. The bullet and stab protective vest was provided through a donation to the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s Inc., according to a CGPD Facebook post. Leah Beale of...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-9-231Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public Hearings n...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
Cape Girardeau managed deer hunt affected by weather, poor results7The City of Cape Girardeau's second managed deer hunt produced a significant decrease in harvested deer compared to the previous year. The two-month, urban archery hunt that ended Dec. 23 resulted in just four deer harvested to last year's 13....
MERS Goodwill high school soon to open in Cape Girardeau1MERS Goodwill plans to open a tuition-free high school for adults, an Excel Center, by mid-January at 2106 William St. in Cape Girardeau, next to Slumberland Furniture. The location previously housed Here Today, a value retail outlet. MERS Goodwill...
Old Town Cape challenges residents to find clock hidden in businessesSince October, Old Town Cape Inc. has been holding treasure hunts in downtown Cape Girardeau. The item people are seeking is a miniature replica of the clock at the intersection of Main and Themis streets. Whoever finds the replica wins a gift...
Rep. Jason Smith supports Kevin McCarthy as House speaker20U.S. Rep. Jason Smith remains four square behind Kevin McCarthy's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House, despite failing to win the job through 11 ballots cast since Tuesday, Jan. 3. Smith, who has represented 30 southern and southeastern...
Cape Girardeau firefighters deal quickly with Tipton Linen blazeA fire at the Tipton Linen building Wednesday night, Jan. 4, in Cape Girardeau forced the temporary closure of Independence Street while crews worked to put out the blaze. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews...
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of sex crimes2A Cape Girardeau man was found guilty of various sex crimes Thursday, Jan. 5. A release from Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, states Timothy Meding was found guilty of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of...
State Sen. Thompson Rehder proposes bridge honor for Welge1State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder has introduced legislation to name the Missouri portion of the new Chester Bridge after late businessman Don Welge, president and CEO of Gilster-Mary Lee Corp., who died in April 2020. Chester Bridge, built...
Here there be a (bearded) dragon Franklin Elementary students welcome new class pet, Draco Mango1On Wednesday, Jan. 4 their first day back in class after Christmas break Taylor Glueck's fourth grade students at Franklin Elementary School, got a big surprise they were introduced to their new class pet, a bearded dragon named Draco Mango...
St. Mary's Cathedral to hold Mass in remembrance of Benedict XVIThe Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is inviting people to a memorial Mass in remembrance of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Bishop Edward M....
Capaha Park Pond improvements nearing completionThe construction at Capaha Park Pond is nearly complete, Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick said Wednesday, Jan. 4. The multimillion-dollar improvement project, headed up by Zoellner Construction Co. Inc., officially began in 2022...
Cause of Jackson Lanes fire likely was electricalThe cause of the fire at Jackson Lanes is likely electrical, according to insurance investigators. Jackson fire marshal Randy Davis said it will be a few weeks before an official report is filed by the Missouri state fire marshal. The bowling alley,...
Cape School District buys former church buildingOn Thursday, Dec. 19, Cape Girardeau School District announced it had purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in...
Cape man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a womanA man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, for allegedly exposing himself to a woman earlier that day in Cape Girardeau. John Oliver, 30, of Cape Girardeau has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/5/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Dec. 29, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Teen bowlers at Jackson, Saxony Lutheran receive donated equipment3Jesse Bledsoe of Cape Girardeau heard about the Wednesday, Dec. 28, fire that gutted Jackson Lanes bowling alley and he knew he could help. "Before I came (to Cape Girardeau) I lived in St. Louis for about seven years and bowled that area and got to...
Benton man dies in early New Year's Day crashA Benton, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early New Year's Day in Scott County. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Roger G. Morrow, 55, was northbound on Highway 77 and County Road 352 when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the...
Carvana struggling, rumors of looming bankruptcyTempe, Arizona-based online used car retailer Carvana -- which has an outlet at 700 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson is facing an uncertain 2023 and bankruptcy rumors after a stock free fall last year, a weakening market for pre-owned vehicles and...
