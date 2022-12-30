News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-30-22
O Lord Jesus, may we place our hope in you, our precious Savior. Amen.
-
Jackson native, recent SEMO grad, headed to Jefferson CityWhen the 102nd Missouri General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 4, the group will bring together 34 members of the state Senate and 163 state House members, including newly-elected District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau. Lawmakers are...
-
Barbara Walters, TV icon, diesNEW YORK (AP) Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93. The cause of death was not immediately known, and additional details, such as where she died, were not immediately released....
-
Swearing-in ceremony
-
Route CC in Cape County closed for drainage workRoute CC in Cape County closed for drainage work Route CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the road, according to a MoDOT news...
-
Year end 2022: Mixed bag of major stories in SE MissouriVoters elected new leaders. Aging infrastructure collided with Mother Nature. Some partners parted ways, while others reached out. Those were just some of the local news stories tracked in a busy 2022. Among them ... Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
-
Cape family among those stranded by Southwest3Bradley and Leslie Phillips along with their two kids were planning on a simple flight home from their Christmas vacation in California to see relatives. They ended up spending thousands on additional travel expenses to make it home three days...
-
Some help keeping New Year's health resolutionsFor those wanting to make some New Year's resolutions but worry they may not stick with them, perhaps they just need a helping hand. Cape Girardeau Public Library is providing some self-care journal kits. Kayla Thompson, adult services coordinator...
-
Scott County sheriff requests new judge in office-move case3BENTON, Mo. A hearing to decide whether the Scott County Sheriff's Office will move its location to the Scott County jail was canceled Wednesday, Dec. 28, following the sheriff's request for a new judge. According to online court records, attorney...
-
Cape native leaves top position at Southwest Airlines4A Cape Girardeau native, Mike Van de Ven, is among top management of Southwest Airlines the world's largest low-cost carrier now under federal government scrutiny because of an estimated 15,700 company flights canceled since wintry weather began...
-
Jackson Bowling Lanes a complete loss after early morning fire4A fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. According to a Facebook post from...
-
-
3 arrested on drug charges in Scott City1An ongoing investigation yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics Sunday, Dec. 25, at a convenience store in Scott City. Taylor Pierce and Amanda Birdwell are each charged with two count of first-degree trafficking drugs and...
-
Meet Wesley Tew, the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau4When Wesley Tew became the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau he knew the congregation was a little "different," but in a good way. Not long after taking over the pulpit there was a funeral at the church and they had a motorcycle...
-
Extreme cold causes pipe bursts in Cape apartment complex10Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau dealt with numerous pipe bursts in its sprinkler system Monday, Dec. 26. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department shut down the buildings' sprinkler system until the pipes could be repaired. Cape Girardeau fire...
-
Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say whenMissouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal. The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that...
-
Year end 2022: Leaders passed2Leadership. Volunteerism. Excellence. Southeast Missouri lost more than a few exceptional people in 2022. Among them (listed chronologically) ... Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, died Jan. 6...
-
South Side Farms groundbreaking planned for early next year3South Side Farms, the Saint Francis Foundation's ambitious revitalization project for southern Cape Girardeau, will break ground in early 2023, foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth said. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee...
-
State declines to fund Jackson pavement improvement project2Citing the high price tag contained in recent bidding, the state's Highways and Transportation Commission has decided not to fund a project to upgrade a 3.55-mile stretch of West Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
-
What's Past is Prologue: Recalling Hong Kong's handover a quarter century ago from UK to China1Twenty-five years ago this past summer, 156 years of British rule of Hong Kong ended with the July 1, 1997, formal handover of the colony to the People's Republic of China. Britain's prime minister, Tony Blair, had been in office two months at the...
-
Most read 12/27/22Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injuredTOKYO -- Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since...
-
Most read 12/27/22Cape Girardeau podiatrist closes office3Zenon M. Duda, D.P.M., has announced he is closing his podiatry practice in Cape Girardeau for health reasons. Duda, a board certified foot surgeon, also spent time on staff at various hospitals, including Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical...
-
Cape Girardeau County to consider marijuana tax22Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent...
-
Saint Francis Healthcare names new CFO11Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Matthew Brandt, MBA, as the hospital system's new chief financial officer. Brandt joins Saint Francis from HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois, where he was director of finance/CFO for nearly...
-
Jackson man killed in Bollinger County crashA Jackson man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a one-car crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in northeast Bollinger County, Missouri. Richard E. Keller, 46, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route K, 4 miles north of...
-
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimateWASHINGTON -- Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of...