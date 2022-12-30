Community leaders discuss quality of life and talent retention in Cape Girardeau
The number of college aged young people in Cape Girardeau increased by 714,
between the years 2014 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
However, during those same years, the number of 25-34 year olds decreased by 500.
Rob Gilligan, president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said losing that post college age bracket has impacts on the whole Cape Girardeau community.
We depend on our young people to make new families to fill the school system and for the long-term growth of the community, Gilligan said. Thats a key demographic that we want to be able to attract and retain in the region.
Dan Presson, director of Career Services at Southeast Missouri State University and a member of the Cape Girardeau City Council, said the community, the Chamber of Commerce and organizations like Old Town Cape and SE MO REDI, formerly known as MAGNET, have made concerted efforts toward making sure students realize they can have a future in Cape Girardeau.
Old Town Cape is a community driven, nonprofit organization that works to preserve and revitalize the historic, cultural and economic landscapes of downtown Cape. On their website they report that in 2021, 24 new businesses opened generating 112 new jobs, and there was over $18 million in public and private investment in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Some of those businesses sprang up this year with the completion of Scout Hall on Broadway, where three new restaurants, Speck Pizza, Kennys Flippin Burgers and Omakase, and clothing store Brickwood Boutique are located.
SE MO REDI stands for Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. On their website, SE MO REDI states its goals are to expand Cape Girardeaus skilled workforce by closing gaps in affordable and accessible trades, digital and professional technical training, and attracting and retaining students and workers needed to grow the local economy.
Presson, however, stressed the goal is not just about retaining recent college graduates, but about retaining all individuals within that age bracket.
This is every kid that comes of age in Southeast Missouri, Presson said. We want them to stay here and realize what kind of incredible employment opportunities we have for them. Theres a lot of really great options in their own backyard.
Another program located in downtown Cape Girardeau is Codefi, which helps educate and find funding for young entrepreneurs to create their innovative tech startups where they live, rather than relocating to a larger city. Codefi also sponsors a competition called 1ST50K where applicants present their startup proposals and those selected receive grants of $50,000.
Michael Seaman, CEO of Swipesum, a credit card processing company, works out of Codefi and is himself an early recipient of a 1ST50K grant. He said some younger people in the area, at the top of the employment pool in software engineering, sales, marketing and design have left to work for companies outside of Cape Girardeau because they are able to pay a higher wage.
Opportunities in Cape need to catch up a little bit, Seaman said. Codefi brings in a lot of young talent, but there needs to be a group effort to work with new companies to keep them in the area.
Also, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the cost of living is lower in St. Louis than it is in Cape Girardeau. Although housing costs in Cape are 18.4% lower than the national average, St. Louis housing costs are 25% lower. While groceries in St. Louis are 1% lower from the national average, Capes grocery costs are 4% higher.
Presson said he hears this viewpoint from SEMO students, but argues that in a city like Cape Girardeau, everything is within arms reach, and it allows for more time with family and friends, more time doing the things they want to do.
Its those little things that add up. You get to spend an extra two hours with your family because you dont have a major commute, Presson said.
Gilligan said he understands that grass is greener perspective, and it is the responsibility of the community to create a place that is attractive to that audience and give them an opportunity to feel connected and included.
I think efforts like Shipyard Music Festival or the Riverfront Fall Festival, while certainly underway, are just starting, Gilligan said. As a community, were going to have to continue to focus and build more.
Seaman said he has found people in Cape Girardeau extremely welcoming, but there is a short window to impress and retain talent. He said community events like Shipyard are great examples of what can help keep people in the area, but sometimes not everyone hears about them.
Jeff Rawson is creative director at marketing agency, rustmedia, and founder of The Scout, a daily email newsletter. According The Scout website, the brand brings home the good news you care about: food, music, events, people.
The whole idea behind The Scout is to create opportunities for people to learn about their community around them, Rawson said. Then build opportunities for people to engage in that community whether its a food truck event or the Shipyard.
Rawson also said any area that wants to grow and continue to grow must not only attract talent, but retain its homegrown talent.
Rawson highlighted two programs: Next Project and Here. literary magazine. The Next Project spotlights youth between the ages of 7 and 18 who are making a difference in the classroom and community. Those selected are partnered with a local leader to act as mentor and help foster their growing interests.
In the same way, Here. literary magazine publishes poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and artwork created by students in grades 9-12 who attend school in Southeast Missouri. Students also take part in the editing process and are advised by a team of professional writers and artists who are committed to the creative development of each student.
Whittney Twomey is head of recruitment at SHO.ai, a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help businesses create branding for their company. She said one drawback of Cape Girardeau being a college town is so many young people get their degrees and then look to move to a bigger city with more job opportunities.
I can understand that mindset to a point, Twomey said. Im from Dexter, so for me, Cape already feels like it has a lot more opportunity than Dexter did, or even Sikeston.
Twomey said she recently had two young employees move to larger cities, but their reasoning was more complicated than just higher wages.
One decided to move due to a personal relationship, but they said they enjoyed Cape to the fullest, going out on weekends and they had a ton of friends here that they see as frequently as possible, Twomey said.
Twomey also voiced a desire to support a young persons dream to get out and explore the world. She said that experience is also valuable, but Cape should work to draw people back once theyve gone out and seen some of the world.
Twomey said thats what happened for her. After school she moved to Los Angeles, and it was wonderful, but what drew her back to Missouri were the core values she identified with.
Home had all of the benefits on top of those values, Twomey said. So, family is really big for us. A lot of our family lives around here. Community is really important.
Presson also said Generation Z, the future workforce, has rising numbers of women, minorities and those that identify with the LGBTQ+ community.
So, you have this whole new generation that is expecting something different out of their towns and that is something that were working toward, Presson said. Making sure that this generation feels comfortable and supported here.
Seaman said its important for the Cape community to reach out, try to meet its young people and show that Cape Girardeau can feel like home as opposed to a temporary destination.
There have been efforts made in terms of telling people that they are wanted here, that theyre seen here, Rawson said. To me, it kind of comes down to community and creating opportunities for folks to get together.
Gilligan presented at First Friday on Dec. 2 to outline the Chambers strategic plan for the next three years. Quality of Life was one of the main four pillars they identified to focus on, and Gilligan called it the foundation of finding success in all other areas of their plan.
I think, its probably not unique to our region, Gilligan said to B Mag on Dec 2. Everybodys having this conversation. Now, more so than ever, people are choosing where they want to live based on the lifestyle that they want, and then finding the job or career opportunity afterward.
He suggested it is more than just young people thinking along these lines.
You got families making those decisions, who want to raise a family in a community with good schools, good parks, good things, Gilligan said.
Through adding high-tech jobs and a renewal of downtown Cape, local business and city leaders are working to add more of those good things and reverse the trend of young people leaving the Southeast Missouri area.
Comments
-
Jackson native, recent SEMO grad, headed to Jefferson CityWhen the 102nd Missouri General Assembly convenes Wednesday, Jan. 4, the group will bring together 34 members of the state Senate and 163 state House members, including newly-elected District 147 Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau. Lawmakers are...
-
Barbara Walters, TV icon, diesNEW YORK (AP) Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93. The cause of death was not immediately known, and additional details, such as where she died, were not immediately released....
-
Swearing-in ceremony
-
Route CC in Cape County closed for drainage workRoute CC in Cape County closed for drainage work Route CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the road, according to a MoDOT news...
-
Year end 2022: Mixed bag of major stories in SE MissouriVoters elected new leaders. Aging infrastructure collided with Mother Nature. Some partners parted ways, while others reached out. Those were just some of the local news stories tracked in a busy 2022. Among them ... Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
-
Cape family among those stranded by Southwest3Bradley and Leslie Phillips along with their two kids were planning on a simple flight home from their Christmas vacation in California to see relatives. They ended up spending thousands on additional travel expenses to make it home three days...
-
Some help keeping New Year's health resolutionsFor those wanting to make some New Year's resolutions but worry they may not stick with them, perhaps they just need a helping hand. Cape Girardeau Public Library is providing some self-care journal kits. Kayla Thompson, adult services coordinator...
-
Scott County sheriff requests new judge in office-move case3BENTON, Mo. A hearing to decide whether the Scott County Sheriff's Office will move its location to the Scott County jail was canceled Wednesday, Dec. 28, following the sheriff's request for a new judge. According to online court records, attorney...
-
Cape native leaves top position at Southwest Airlines4A Cape Girardeau native, Mike Van de Ven, is among top management of Southwest Airlines the world's largest low-cost carrier now under federal government scrutiny because of an estimated 15,700 company flights canceled since wintry weather began...
-
Jackson Bowling Lanes a complete loss after early morning fire4A fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. According to a Facebook post from...
-
-
3 arrested on drug charges in Scott City1An ongoing investigation yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics Sunday, Dec. 25, at a convenience store in Scott City. Taylor Pierce and Amanda Birdwell are each charged with two count of first-degree trafficking drugs and...
-
Meet Wesley Tew, the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau4When Wesley Tew became the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau he knew the congregation was a little "different," but in a good way. Not long after taking over the pulpit there was a funeral at the church and they had a motorcycle...
-
Extreme cold causes pipe bursts in Cape apartment complex10Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau dealt with numerous pipe bursts in its sprinkler system Monday, Dec. 26. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department shut down the buildings' sprinkler system until the pipes could be repaired. Cape Girardeau fire...
-
Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say whenMissouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal. The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that...
-
Year end 2022: Leaders passed2Leadership. Volunteerism. Excellence. Southeast Missouri lost more than a few exceptional people in 2022. Among them (listed chronologically) ... Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, died Jan. 6...
-
South Side Farms groundbreaking planned for early next year3South Side Farms, the Saint Francis Foundation's ambitious revitalization project for southern Cape Girardeau, will break ground in early 2023, foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth said. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee...
-
State declines to fund Jackson pavement improvement project2Citing the high price tag contained in recent bidding, the state's Highways and Transportation Commission has decided not to fund a project to upgrade a 3.55-mile stretch of West Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
-
What's Past is Prologue: Recalling Hong Kong's handover a quarter century ago from UK to China1Twenty-five years ago this past summer, 156 years of British rule of Hong Kong ended with the July 1, 1997, formal handover of the colony to the People's Republic of China. Britain's prime minister, Tony Blair, had been in office two months at the...
-
Most read 12/27/22Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injuredTOKYO -- Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since...
-
Most read 12/27/22Cape Girardeau podiatrist closes office3Zenon M. Duda, D.P.M., has announced he is closing his podiatry practice in Cape Girardeau for health reasons. Duda, a board certified foot surgeon, also spent time on staff at various hospitals, including Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical...
-
Cape Girardeau County to consider marijuana tax22Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent...
-
Saint Francis Healthcare names new CFO11Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Matthew Brandt, MBA, as the hospital system's new chief financial officer. Brandt joins Saint Francis from HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois, where he was director of finance/CFO for nearly...
-
Jackson man killed in Bollinger County crashA Jackson man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a one-car crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in northeast Bollinger County, Missouri. Richard E. Keller, 46, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route K, 4 miles north of...
-
US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimateWASHINGTON -- Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.