Blunt leaves Senate championing the promise of America
At the end of the year, Roy Blunt will leave the United States Senate, a career in public policy that has spanned six decades. His 26 years in Washington, D.C. 14 in the House and the last 12 in the Senate were defined by his efforts to find solutions, both with members of his own party as well as with those across the political aisle, to problems facing the American people.
Earlier this month Blunt gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor about his years in public office. His remarks, which lasted more than 21 minutes, were entertaining, informative and inspirational.
Early on Blunt quipped that he spent a period of about six months wondering how the other 99 members got to the Senate.
"And with a couple exceptions, I was able to figure it out," Blunt shared with a few laughs from his colleagues. "There's still some question in my mind about a couple of our friends."
Blunt added that some have unique people skills, others with "extraordinary political skills," some the ability to understand complicated things and others an ability to explain those things.
"Most of the time, however, we just have an incredible amount of wasted talent," he said. "If you can take the collective talent of the 100 United States senators and make the most of it, there's absolutely no telling what might happen. Now, part of that's because the Senate isn't expected to work efficiently. We don't have many rules and what does get done usually gets done by either unanimous consent or total exhaustion. Those are our two stopping points."
But as the senator noted, the federal government was designed by individuals who didn't trust government. They wanted a limited government, and in that goal they opted for inefficiency.
That "inefficiency" serves as a challenge to find areas where people of opposite political beliefs can find common ground. That's become increasingly difficult, but as Blunt demonstrated, there are still opportunities to get things done.
Blunt's staff once looked into his record to determine how many Democrats were with the Republican senator as a principal sponsor of a bill. The answer was 44.
"My point, then and now, is you don't have to agree on everything to work together," Blunt said. "You just have to agree on one thing. And if you find that one thing you agree on, and frankly particularly if you're successful, both the members working together and their staffs think, 'Well gee, we could do that again.'"
From his efforts to fund the National Institutes of Health to being an advocate for mental health services, including funding for Alzheimer's research, Blunt has been a leader. Workmanlike. Dedicated. Not flashy, but a statesman.
Blunt's career in politics began in 1973 when he was appointed county clerk of Green County, Missouri. He would later be elected to the position and serve for 12 years. Blunt became Missouri's first Republican secretary of state when he was elected to the position in 1984. In 1996, he would get elected to the U.S. House of Representatives where he quickly moved into leadership, ultimately serving as the majority whip.
Following Kit Bond's retirement from the Senate in 2010, Blunt was elected to the upper chamber of Congress. There, too, he's served in leadership.
Along with his career in politics, Blunt has been a history educator and president of Southwest Baptist University.
Blunt offered a note of inspiration in his remarks, recalling his upbringing and the endless opportunity there is in this country.
"You know, my mom and dad were dairy farmers," he said. "They never suggested there were any limits to what a person could do in America. No sense that you couldn't do everything you wanted to do."
Congratulations to Sen. Blunt on an impressive career, and thank you for your service.
Comments
-
Column (12/27/22)Congress has a fiscal road map it just needs to use itDealing with high inflation and an increasingly shaky economy, Americans are forced to make tougher spending choices. With public debt at an all-time high, government should do the same. This feat isn't that hard now that the Congressional Budget...
-
-
How do we get our nation back on track?Some thoughts about our country as Christmas and the new year approach. In his Farewell Address to the nation in 1796, America's departing first president, George Washington, observed: "It is substantially true that virtue or morality is a necessary...
-
It was a bad year for authoritarianismAs 2022 draws to a close, it's worth celebrating that this hasn't been a good year for authoritarianism. This might seem Pollyannish. After all, just last month, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance issued a report...
-
This holiday season, show some graceMy daughter lost her dad to cancer. My best friend's elderly dog died. Plus, I and many of my colleagues are furloughed this month to satisfy the budget of our corporate employers. Still others were terminated. The holidays feel especially hard this...
-
How a Russian composer took over American ChristmasIt takes some doing in this country to be more than about 25 miles from a production of "The Nutcracker" during the Christmas season. The ballet has become as American as Friday Night Lights, and as much a holiday tradition as Frosty the Snowman or...
-
Editorial (12/23/22)The Christmas story, according to St. LukeAs is tradition, the Southeast Missourian publishes the biblical Christmas story. It is a simple story, but the birth in a stable some 2,000 years ago changed the world. We share scripture from the Gospel according to Luke, Chapter 2: And it came to...
-
Letter (12/22/22)Transgender students deserve support to compete in sportsRegarding Sen. Thompson-Rehder and Rep. Burger's recent legislation proposals to openly discriminate against transgender students participating in middle and high school sports in Missouri, a casual glance at the current MSHSAA handbook reveals that...
-
-
Editorial (12/21/22)La Croix Church, area volunteers help feed the hungryThis time of year we get caught up in buying and receiving gifts. But it's worth remembering that while most of us are blessed to have a warm home and good food, there are others around the world who don't. For many years La Croix Church in Cape...
-
Two antithetical billionairesBefore the midterm November elections, Sam Bankman-Fried was a left-wing billionaire heartthrob. He properly grew up on the Stanford campus, where his parents were well-known left-wing activist law professors. He went to a tony prep school and on to...
-
-
-
Editorial (12/19/22)Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament kicks off next weekIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and we certainly want to wish everyone a healthy and happy Christmas with family and friends. In this area, the week between Christmas and New Year's means high school basketball a bunch of basketball...
-
Letter (12/17/22)Salvation Army needs bell ringersThe Salvation Army is currently in the middle of our annual Red Kettle Drive and hopes you will be willing to help us. We are no longer hiring temporary employees to ring the bells. We decided their cost was too expensive compared to the results, so...
-
Editorial (12/16/22)Fluegge, Blunt to keynote SEMO commencement this weekendSoutheast Missouri State University will confer degrees to 1,071 students this weekend during its commencement ceremonies. Among the graduates, 675 are undergraduates with 380 masters students and 16 specialist candidates. Dr. Erin Fluegge, a...
-
Editorial (12/14/22)Live Nativity events this weekend at First Midwest Bank, Saint FrancisThere are many festive events to attend this time of year, ranging from parades and community tree lighting events to personal Christmas parties. And many churches are also hosting gatherings to celebrate the reason for the season. This weekend,...
-
-
Letter (12/13/22)Cape's handling of Business ParkAs a child, I remember Mom had a weekly amount allocated for groceries, gas and any other minor expenses that may occur during the week. Anytime my brothers, sister or I asked to spend money on something that wasn't in the budget for that week, Mom...
-
Editorial (12/12/22)Local resources available to prevent suicideThere's simply no other way to put it: Death by suicide is a tragic, gut-wrenching experience for families and friends. And for the individual, it's such an unnecessary ending to life. Recently, Southeast Missourian reporter Danny Walter wrote about...
-
Editorial (12/9/22)Local men recognized for heroic effortsYou're traveling and see a vehicle that has caught fire with an occupant inside. What do you do? Two local men were faced with this challenge in August. Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri, came upon a single-car...
-
Editorial (12/7/22)Remembering Pearl Harbor 81 years laterWe remember the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago today by Japanese naval and air forces that led to 2,403 service member and civilian casualties, along with an additional 1,178 injured. The surprise assault on American soil would lead...
-
-
Editorial (12/5/22)Cape surgeon returns from medical mission tripWe're blessed in this country to have access to high quality medical care. You get a real understanding of hardship, however, when you go overseas. Many do not have the financial means to access care, and oftentimes care is simply not available. ...
-
Editorial (12/2/22)Redhawks, Tigers had exciting seasons on the gridironIt sure is nice to have local football teams playing games after Thanksgiving. That was the case last weekend as both Cape Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University played postseason games on the same day. SEMO finished its regular...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.