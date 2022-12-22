Cape PD looking for "armed and dangerous" suspect

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for help in locating a wanted suspect.

Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, has multiple arrest warrants. According to a CGPD Facebook post, Calicott recently resisted arrest and fled from officers. CGPD is considering him armed and dangerous.

Calicott is approximately 5'9" and 150 pounds.

If you see him or have any information, call CGPD at (573) 335-6621 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.