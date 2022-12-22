News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Cape PD looking for "armed and dangerous" suspect
The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for help in locating a wanted suspect.
Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, has multiple arrest warrants. According to a CGPD Facebook post, Calicott recently resisted arrest and fled from officers. CGPD is considering him armed and dangerous.
Calicott is approximately 5'9" and 150 pounds.
If you see him or have any information, call CGPD at (573) 335-6621 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.
