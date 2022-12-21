*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Hero Makes a Child's Day

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Officer Arman Clark of Cape County Sheriff's Office helps Jay'Tavious McElrath fill his basket with selected toys at the recent Shop with a Hero event at Cape Walmart Supercenter but an extra big smile comes after Jay gets to wear Officer Clark's patrol hat!

