Editorial
Fluegge, Blunt to keynote SEMO commencement this weekend
Southeast Missouri State University will confer degrees to 1,071 students this weekend during its commencement ceremonies.
Among the graduates, 675 are undergraduates with 380 master's students and 16 specialist candidates.
Dr. Erin Fluegge, a management professor in the SEMO College of Business and Computing, will keynote the 10 a.m. ceremony. Sen. Roy Blunt, set to retire from the upper chamber of Congress at the end of the year, will deliver remarks during the 2 p.m. ceremony. Dr. Fluegge is engaging and has been involved in a number of university and community events over the years. Sen. Blunt, who previously served in the House of Representatives and as Missouri's secretary of state, is a solid choice to deliver SEMO's commencement. He's been competent, calm and workmanlike during his tenure, a statesman for the people of Missouri. The university will present Blunt with the Vandiver Show Me State Award to recognize his years of public service and commitment to the university.
We extend our best to the graduating class. Enjoy this day with family and friends, and take time to thank those who helped make your college education possible.
May this weekend's commencement ceremonies be a time of celebration, serving not as the end but rather a new beginning for your next chapter. Education doesn't stop when you cross the stage and receive a diploma. Strive to continue learning throughout your life. Read good books, seek wisdom from mentors and find new opportunities to grow. Remember also that life is simply not about earning the next dollar. Yes, money is part of life. But seek opportunities to make an impact for the good of others, blessing others with the gifts you've been given.
Again, congratulations on your achievements. May God bless your future endeavors.
