ESG funds use financial strong-arming style
There's no such thing as blue money or red money. Only the green stuff will pay bills.
Friday, North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell became the latest of many officials from nearly half the states across the U.S. including Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Missouri, Arizona and West Virginia to protest Wall Street's blue investment strategy, also called ESG.
What is ESG? "E" stands for environment, "S" for social justice and "G" for corporate governance. ESG funds invest in companies that oppose fossil fuels, push for unionization and stress racial and gender equity over merit in hiring and board selection. That's a partial definition because at least a dozen rating firms tag companies with an ESG score, often based on subjective and somewhat secret criteria, even including a company's stance on abortion rights.
State officials are pulling billions of dollars out of Wall Street asset managers like BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, citing ESG's lousy returns and strong-arming of corporations that don't bow to the left-wing agenda.
Pay attention to what these officials are warning because small investors are also getting hurt by ESG. In fact, even if you don't invest at all but you pay taxes, ESG puts you at risk. You'll be on the hook when states invested in ESG funds incur losses and have to come to taxpayers for more money. New York City taxpayers beware.
Folwell calls ESG "wacktavism," warning that "a focus on ESG is not a focus on returns."
Here's proof: Last week, Bloomberg reported that the eight of the 10 largest ESG funds by assets have underperformed the bench mark S&P 500 so far in 2022. Ouch! The cost of being woke.
It shouldn't be a surprise. In August, a Harvard Law School symposium on ESG fund performance found no support for hyperbolic claims that investing in "social good" benefits the bottom line. Overall, the relationship between ESG and financial performance is "uncertain." Several studies found ESG funds "underperform," especially in market downturns like now.
New York City has incurred sizable losses. Taxpayers will have to cough up billions to replenish the city's Retirement Systems, according to Brad Lander, the city's comptroller. Instead of being remorseful, Lander is pressing Vanguard and BlackRock the two biggest asset managers of city retirement funds to double down on their climate commitments. Meanwhile, taxpayers can pound salt.
It's hard not to apply the word "scam" to aggressive ESG marketing, especially to millennials. Asset managers charge a whopping 40% more to manage money in these funds than non-ESG funds. For what? That's the question the Securities and Exchange Commission is asking.
"In response to investor demand, advisers like Goldman Sachs Asset Management are increasingly branding and marketing their funds and strategies as 'ESG,'" said Sanjay Wadhwa from the SEC's Enforcement Division. On Nov. 22, the SEC slapped Goldman S with a $4 million penalty.
Making ESG claims without backup is so common now, it has a name: "greenwashing."
Stefan Hoopes, chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG's investment unit, which is also under SEC investigation, says it's time to dial back the "exuberant marketing."
Amen. But there's a bigger danger: financial strong-arming. Wall Street asset managers are putting capital in companies with woke policies and choking off capital from companies that don't bow to their ESG agenda.
Sounds like the Chinese Communist Party, not America. In the U.S., access to bank loans and investment capital shouldn't hinge on your political views.
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, denies that ESG is political, but key staff managing his ESG operations previously worked in the Obama administration and donate to Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.
On Dec. 1, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis yanked $2 billion of state money from BlackRock. State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said, "If Larry, or his friends on Wall Street, want to change the world run for office. Start a nonprofit. Donate to the causes you care about. Using our cash, however, to fund BlackRock's social-engineering project isn't something Florida ever signed up for."
ESG is thuggery, using financial clout to accomplish what Americans would never approve at the ballot box. The danger isn't just to your wallet. It's to our nation.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths.
- Biden's 401(k) heist (12/9/22)
- The taxpayer-funded college scam (11/30/22)
- Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rights (11/23/22)
- The Jan. 6 Committee travesty (11/18/22)
- GOP house majority would be a victory for free speech (11/10/22)
- Supreme Court poised to strike down racial preferences (11/7/22)
- The campus diversity scam (10/26/22)
Comments
-
Scott Rhodes: The city loses more than $3 million of taxpayer money in shadow transactionWhy does the City of Cape Girardeau continue to operate in the shadow of darkness? My name is Scott Rhodes, and my family and I own The Rhodes Group, a commercial real estate development company. I am responding to Mayor Stacy Kinder's column dated...
-
Discontinuing the big bame in D.C.It's time to play the Big Game again in Washington. It's time again for members of Congress to perform one of their most important duties. But instead of passing a federal budget for the coming year, the senators and House members will take a knee...
-
Letter (12/17/22)Salvation Army needs bell ringersThe Salvation Army is currently in the middle of our annual Red Kettle Drive and hopes you will be willing to help us. We are no longer hiring temporary employees to ring the bells. We decided their cost was too expensive compared to the results, so...
-
-
Editorial (12/16/22)Fluegge, Blunt to keynote SEMO commencement this weekendSoutheast Missouri State University will confer degrees to 1,071 students this weekend during its commencement ceremonies. Among the graduates, 675 are undergraduates with 380 masters students and 16 specialist candidates. Dr. Erin Fluegge, a...
-
Editorial (12/14/22)Live Nativity events this weekend at First Midwest Bank, Saint FrancisThere are many festive events to attend this time of year, ranging from parades and community tree lighting events to personal Christmas parties. And many churches are also hosting gatherings to celebrate the reason for the season. This weekend,...
-
Column (12/14/22)Elon Musk is the nation's foremost culture warriorElon Musk, who has never called himself a conservative, is now the nation's foremost culture warrior. That he's achieved this status without espousing anything remotely like social conservatism illustrates how important a set of hothouse progressive...
-
-
Column (12/13/22)Does Trump really want to be president again?Team Trump has sometimes compared former President Donald Trump's current quest for a non-sequential second term to two-term President Grover Cleveland's similar three election bids. Cleveland remains our only elected president (1884) to have lost a...
-
-
Letter (12/13/22)Cape's handling of Business ParkAs a child, I remember Mom had a weekly amount allocated for groceries, gas and any other minor expenses that may occur during the week. Anytime my brothers, sister or I asked to spend money on something that wasn't in the budget for that week, Mom...
-
Editorial (12/12/22)Local resources available to prevent suicideThere's simply no other way to put it: Death by suicide is a tragic, gut-wrenching experience for families and friends. And for the individual, it's such an unnecessary ending to life. Recently, Southeast Missourian reporter Danny Walter wrote about...
-
Column (12/12/22)Marriage is a truth that cannot be redefinedThe Respect for Marriage Act, codifying same-sex marriage as federal law, already decided as such by the Supreme Court in the Obergefell decision in 2015, has now passed the Senate and the House, and President Joe Biden will sign it into law. Let's...
-
-
Column (12/10/22)History of the Cape Girardeau Business ParkMany questions are being asked regarding the recent sale of the city-owned Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park to a development group, Touchdown Development Group LLC. I want to organize the timeline of all city dealings with this property here....
-
Column (12/10/22)December is no time to ignore CongressCongress's lame-duck session is an ideal time for both parties to pass last-minute legislation while voters are busy Christmas shopping and before members who lost their reelection bids surrender their seats in January. Especially this year, real...
-
Editorial (12/9/22)Local men recognized for heroic effortsYou're traveling and see a vehicle that has caught fire with an occupant inside. What do you do? Two local men were faced with this challenge in August. Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri, came upon a single-car...
-
Editorial (12/7/22)Remembering Pearl Harbor 81 years laterWe remember the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago today by Japanese naval and air forces that led to 2,403 service member and civilian casualties, along with an additional 1,178 injured. The surprise assault on American soil would lead...
-
-
Editorial (12/5/22)Cape surgeon returns from medical mission tripWe're blessed in this country to have access to high quality medical care. You get a real understanding of hardship, however, when you go overseas. Many do not have the financial means to access care, and oftentimes care is simply not available. ...
-
Editorial (12/2/22)Redhawks, Tigers had exciting seasons on the gridironIt sure is nice to have local football teams playing games after Thanksgiving. That was the case last weekend as both Cape Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University played postseason games on the same day. SEMO finished its regular...
-
Editorial (11/30/22)An opportunity to support children, elderly this Christmas seasonChristmas is so much more than presents under a tree. But there's something special about seeing the smile on someone's face when they open gifts on Christmas morning. That's especially true for children. Yet for many children, gifts at...
-
-
Editorial (11/28/22)Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take home top honors at bridge competitionSeveral students from Chaffee and Oak Ridge high schools recently took home top honors in the Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge-building competition. Students from 25 high schools across Missouri participated in the 19th annual event,...
-
Editorial (11/25/22)Upcoming events kick off busy Christmas seasonThe Christmas season has begun, and there are several festive events on the calendar worth your consideration. The 30th annual Parade of Lights will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Very Merry Grinchmas."...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.