Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2022. There are 11 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 20, 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.
On this date:
In 1860, South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
In 1864, Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his "March to the Sea."
In 1945, the Office of Price Administration announced the end of tire rationing, effective Jan. 1, 1946.
In 1963, the Berlin Wall was opened for the first time to West Berliners, who were allowed one-day visits to relatives in the Eastern sector for the holidays.
In 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Dona Paz, a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.
In 1989, the United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.
In 1995, an American Airlines Boeing 757 en route to Cali, Colombia, slammed into a mountain, killing all but four of the 163 people aboard. In Bosnia-Herzegovina, NATO began its peacekeeping mission, taking over from the United Nations.
In 1999, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded heterosexual couples.
In 2001, the U.N. Security Council authorized a multinational force for Afghanistan.
In 2002, Trent Lott resigned as Senate Republican leader two weeks after igniting a political firestorm with racially charged remarks.
In 2005, a federal judge ruled that "intelligent design" could not be mentioned in biology classes in a Pennsylvania public school district, delivering a stinging attack on the Dover Area School Board.
In 2016, President Barack Obama designated the bulk of U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean as indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas leasing. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured in her playing hand by a knife-wielding attacker at her Czech Republic home and underwent surgery. (The attacker was sentenced to 11 years in prison.)
Ten years ago: The State Department acknowledged major weaknesses in security and errors in judgment exposed in a scathing independent report on the deadly Sept. 11, 2012 assault on a U.S. diplomatic mission in Libya. The National Hockey League, in a labor fight with its players, announced the cancellation of the 2012-13 regular-season schedule through Jan. 14, 2013.
Five years ago: The House gave final congressional approval to a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, the biggest package of tax changes in a generation and the first major legislative achievement of President Donald Trump and House and Senate Republicans; some Republicans warned of a potential backlash against an overhaul that offered corporations and wealthy taxpayers the biggest benefits. Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston, died in Rome at the age of 86; his failure to stop child molesters in the priesthood had triggered a crisis in American Catholicism.
One year ago: In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration raised vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases. Warning that extremism in the ranks was increasing, Pentagon officials issued detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities. Federal health officials said the omicron variant had accounted for an estimated 73% of new U.S. coronavirus infections in the preceding week. CBS and Universal Television said actor Chris Noth would no longer be part of the CBS series "The Equalizer" in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him; Noth had vehemently denied the allegations.
Today's Birthdays: Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (TV: "The Mickey Mouse Club") is 81. R&B singer-musician Walter "Wolfman" Washington is 79. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 78. Rock musician Peter Criss is 77. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 76. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 76. Producer Dick Wolf ("Law & Order") is 76. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 74. Actor Jenny Agutter is 70. Actor Michael Badalucco is 68. Actor Blanche Baker is 66. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 65. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 65. Actor Joel Gretsch is 59. Country singer Kris Tyler is 58. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 56. Actor Nicole deBoer is 52. Movie director Todd Phillips is 52. Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 40. Actor Jonah Hill is 39. Actor Bob Morley is 38. Singer JoJo is 32. Actor Colin Woodell is 31.
Local News 12/20/22Cape Council votes to reappoint Guard to economic development boardCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to reappoint Councilman Robbie Guard to the not-for-profit Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. SE MO REDI Board of Directors at their meeting Monday, Dec. 19. Mayor Stacy...
Local News 12/20/22Gas prices higher in Southeast Missouri than other parts of state3The cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Herculaneum, Jefferson County, Missouri, was $2.35 on Monday, Dec. 19. In the Northeast Missouri town of Hannibal, boyhood home of Mark Twain, the pump price was even lower: $2.32. In Cape Girardeau, the...
Local News 12/19/22Cape School District buys former church building13Cape Girardeau School District has purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in addition, the district's Early Childhood...
Local News 12/19/22Two face drug charges in Scott City4Two Scott City men face multiple drug charges after an investigation by the Scott City Police Department. Kyle Lee Morgan and Kevin Morgan are each charged with three counts of delivering controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or...
City manager withdraws as candidate for N. Dakota job12Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin was among four finalists named for the city administrator position in Fargo, North Dakota. Haskin dropped out of consideration for the position Thursday, according to Gregg Schildberger, Fargo's director of...
John Mehner to depart SEMO; Dan Presson named3John Mehner is resigning as assistant vice president for Southeast Missouri State University's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, a job the longtime business leader has held since March 1, 2022. The formal announcement of Mehner's...
Sikeston man is found guilty of 2019 murder of Illinois man2MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County, Illinois, jury found a Sikeston, Missouri, man guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale, Illinois, man. Olando/Orlando "T.J." Sheron, 27, of Sikeston was found...
Most read 12/17/22Scott Rhodes: The city loses more than $3 million of taxpayer money in shadow transaction35Why does the City of Cape Girardeau continue to operate in the shadow of darkness? My name is Scott Rhodes, and my family and I own The Rhodes Group, a commercial real estate development company. I am responding to Mayor Stacy Kinder's column dated...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-19-22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-19-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the rezoning of the property addressed as 2033 West Jackson Boulevard...
SEMO Graduation Fall '22
Puxico man killed in two-vehicle crash in Scott CountyA Puxico, Missouri, man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Scott County. Ryan C. Winingnear, 29, of Puxico was traveling westbound on Highway HH, 2 miles north of Miner, Missouri, when his vehicle struck the rear of the turning westbound...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/19/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 15, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape airport close to hitting passenger goal, getting more federal money13Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will likely be close to hitting a boarding milestone by the end of the year, paving the way for more federal funds at the airport. Airport manager Katrina Amos said she feels pretty confident the airport will get...
Scott City, Chaffee, become Purple Heart cities1Two Scott County communities have joined more than 900 U.S. municipalities nationwide designated as Purple Heart cities. A Purple Heart combat decoration is considered America's oldest military medal and is awarded in the name of the sitting U.S....
SEMO holds event to help high school sophomores become College BoundTo help students learn more about the value of a college degree, Southeast Missouri State University has begun hosting high school sophomores on campus to attend the university's College Bound events. These one-day events give the students a chance...
La Croix begins process for possible split from United Methodist Church30La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau could soon be among the thousands of other churches across the country to leave the United Methodist Church. La Croix senior pastor Ron Watts announced to the congregation during services last weekend that the...
Potential SEMO Crime Lab expansion exploredA visioning meeting, a working lunch and a tour were held Monday, Dec. 12, about the future of the Southeast Missouri Crime Laboratory at 122 S. Ellis St. in Cape Girardeau. The lab has had an interesting history. n 1976: The lab began operating out...
Eagle Ridge Christian School looks to expand for growing enrollment2Demand for enrollment at Eagle Ridge Christian School is higher than ever, but the school doesn't have the physical space to bring in new students. In a letter, Mark Carbaugh, senior Pastor at Rock of the Cape Church, requested advice and input on...
SEMO Marching Band uniforms bring new look to old tradition1Anyone who went to a Redhawk's football game this season may have noticed the Marching Band got new uniforms. Jim Daughters, director of bands at Southeast Missouri State University, said the previous uniforms were over 10 years old, made from wool...
U.S. 61 in Cape reduced for bridge workThe southbound U.S. 61 flyover bridge over Interstate 55 at mile marker 93 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs. The work will take place...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/15/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Scott County sheriff says he will seek lawful return of K-9 Rex18BENTON, Mo. A day after the Scott County Commission ordered the countys K-9 to be reunited with its former handler, the sheriff said early Wednesday he will seek the lawful return of K-9 Rex. In a news release issued Wednesday, Scott County...
Rep. Jason Smith a finalist to lead powerful House panel11Southeast Missouri's U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of three men vying to become chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in the 118th Congress, which is set to begin Jan. 3. A spokesperson in Smith's Washington office told the...
Guilty plea on hate, arson charges in Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau fire1A man has pleaded guilty to hate crime and arson charges for setting a fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau two years ago, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 13. Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, entered the plea in the...
Most read 12/14/22Scott County Commission to Juden: Bring Rex home18BENTON, Mo. Hours after Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury announced early Tuesday, Dec. 13, he would not be retiring the countys K-9, Rex, the countys three commissioners ordered for the K-9 to return home with its previous handler, former Scott...
Most read 12/13/22Suspect named in Friday stabbing in Cape1Eldon McAdory, 46, has been charged with domestic assault in the first degree and armed criminal action for an alleged stabbing Friday in Cape Girardeau. The incident occurred in the 200 block of North West End Boulevard. Cpl. Ryan Droege, public...
Cape man dies in crash Saturday near ChaffeeA Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Dec. 10, north of Chaffee, Missouri. Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson, 27, was southbound on Highway 77 when the 2022 Hyundai Elantra he was driving ran off the right side of the road and...
EquipmentShare expands to Cape GirardeauEquipmentShare will employ between 20 and 30 full-time employees at its new Cape Girardeau location, according to Meg Judy, deputy director of public relations and communications for the Columbia, Missouri-based firm. Judy said the company, founded...
Tree Top Saloon to open in northern Cape Girardeau County4Tree Top Saloon, 4946 County Road 532 in Pocahontas, advertised on Facebook as a performance and event venue with a bar and food offerings, expects to open later this month. Tree Top's most striking feature is the business literally is a tree house...