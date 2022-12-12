Tree Top Saloon to open in northern Cape Girardeau County

Submitted

Tree Top Saloon, 4946 County Road 532 in Pocahontas, advertised on Facebook as a performance and event venue with a bar and food offerings, expects to open later this month.

Tree Top's most striking feature is the business literally is a tree house sitting approximately 25 feet in the air at its highest point.

"About nine years ago, my husband, Rocky, was watching the reality TV show "Treehouse Masters" on Animal Planet, and he thought he would build us a small tree house of our own," Angela Leimer said.

The tree house, Leimer said, has been added onto several times since.

"Some friends of ours told us, 'It's gotten so big, you ought to open it up to the public,' so now we're going to," she said.

Leimer said the treehouse is made out of barn wood and is supported aloft by four oak trees and several telephone poles.

"We haven't quite figured out the menu yet, but I'm sure we'll have hamburgers and chicken wings. We'll open the bar first and integrate the food into that system," she said.

Rocky Leimer, who operates RCS, a cattle fencing business in Pocahontas, said parking for the saloon will be at the bottom of the hill.

"We'll transport [patrons] to the top via a side-by-side four wheeler hauling a trailer able to carry six people," he said.

Those interested in visiting Tree Top Saloon are invited to check the establishment's Facebook page to find out the debut date for the bar and restaurant. `

