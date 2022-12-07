Remembering Pearl Harbor 81 years later

Editorial

We remember the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago today by Japanese naval and air forces that led to 2,403 service member and civilian casualties, along with an additional 1,178 injured. The surprise assault on American soil would lead the United States to enter World War II.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, with his "Infamy Speech," where he asked for a declaration of war. The following is an excerpt of the president's address:

"No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

"I believe that I interpret the will of the Congress and of the people when I assert that we will not only defend ourselves to the uttermost, but will make it very certain that this form of treachery shall never again endanger us.

"Hostilities exist. There is no blinking at the fact that our people, our territory, and our interests are in grave danger.

"With confidence in our armed forces, with the unbounding determination of our people, we will gain the inevitable triumph  so help us God."

As time marches on, events like Pearl Harbor seem to fade in our collective memory. That's why it's important to have special events, for educators to teach students about its significance and how it led to the United State's involvement in World War II, and for all of us to pause on the anniversary and reflect. History matters.

Freedom certainly comes with a cost. Many patriots stepped forward 81 years ago in defending Pearl Harbor and in the years following as America fought in World War II. Today, we pay tribute to these individuals' sacrifice as we remember the events of Dec. 7, 1941.