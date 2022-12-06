The Best Books Club: A Ghost of an Idea

Ed Robertson

A Christmas Carol is, apart from the Bible, arguably the most oft-produced piece of literature of all time. Since its 1843 publication, its plot has been the basis of countless radio, stage, television and film performances.

The novella has been the inspiration for episodes of nearly 30 television programs, including The Simpsons, The Six Million Dollar Man and Duck Tales. Some of the 135  yes, that number is correct  film versions adhere closely to the story. Others, including the iconic Its a Wonderful Life and even A Christmas Carol and Zombies (2015) remain true to the spirit while changing the setting or other details.

You may be surprised to discover Dickens work is also enjoyed by gamers who have discovered LEGO Holiday Charles Dickens Tribute A Christmas Carol Exclusive and Disneys A Christmas Carol  Nintendo DS!

Obviously, A Christmas Carol is popular. More importantly, it has a crucial lesson to teach us.

Bear with me while I summarize the story: Central to it is a man who is oblivious to the fact he has made some big mistakes in his life. He is visited one night by his deceased business partner, Jacob Marley, and then three ghosts, all intent on forcing Scrooge to see the errors of his ways and make positive changes.

And change, he does!

The transformation in Scrooges personality and actions bring wonderful, even near-miraculous results. Scrooge and Marley becomes a wonderful place to work, Fred and his wife enjoy a loving relationship with Scrooge, Londons poor benefit from his largesse, and Tiny Tim receives the medical care he needs to not only survive but to thrive.

The tale makes for a great story, but its more than that. Dickens said of his novella, I have endeavoured in this Ghostly little book, to raise the Ghost of an idea May it haunt [readers] houses pleasantly 

The ghost of an idea is obvious, but I believe it has special poignancy for those of us who are more mature.

Lets be brutally honest here: Like Scrooge, we prime-timers are at a point in our lives where, statistically, we have more past than we have future. And while surely none of us have been visited by a deceased former business partner and three ghosts, the perspective provided by passage of time and distance causes us to see mistakes and negative patterns of behavior on our part that we may formerly have been unaware of.

With that new awareness often comes regret. For relationships damaged and people hurt. For time squandered and other resources wasted. For opportunities missed.

If we stop with realization and regret, though, weve learned nothing from Dickens, and A Christmas Carol is nothing more than an entertaining story with a happy ending.

It can  and deserves to be  more than that.

It can be the impetus for us to apologize for past wrongs and make amends as possible. It can be the incentive for us to make changes in how we react to and interact with those around us. It can be the motivation for us to begin living life more positively and fully each and every day.

It can be if the reader simply awakens to the possibilities.

Join us

In Best Books Facebook group on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss A Christmas Carol. A few ideas to ponder as you read:

-Each spirit in A Christmas Carol reveals something new to Scrooge that changes his view of Christmas and the way hes living his life. In your opinion, what spirit had the most powerful impact on Scrooges transformation?

-There are many symbols throughout A Christmas Carol, but one of the most vividly described objects is the ghost of Marleys chain. What do you believe Marleys chain composed of cash boxes, keys, padlocks, deeds and ledgers represents?

-What does the holiday of Christmas represent for the majority of characters in the story, and how does this representation compare to the modern view of Christmas? What does Christmas mean to you?

Coming Up Next

We'll start off 2023 with an outstanding mystery that sets off a fantastic series that now stands at 18 books. Set at Thanksgiving in a small Canadian community not far from the U.S. border, "Still Life," by Louise Penny, introduces the reader to chief inspector Armand Gamache and his intriguing team.

Pattie Miinch, a resident of Cape Girardeau, is an author, mother and mother-in-law of two, grandmother of three and retired educator; while she has many loves, spending time with her family, sports, travel and reading top the list.