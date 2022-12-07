Jackson Chamber of Commerce

Jackson, MO is an incredible community with so much to offer holiday shoppers this year!

Full of unique boutiques and shops, Jackson is the perfect place to find gifts, enjoy a delicious meal, or indulge in a sweet treat.

Looking for a unique gift? Jackson has several vintage and handmade gift shopping options that offer custom made-to-order items. How about that perfect bottle of wine or bourbon? Jacksons specialty stores can help you make the right choice. In Jackson you can truly find something for everyone on your Christmas list. You might even find a few things for yourself!

Jackson offers more than just shopping and a great place to eat this holiday season.

Why not start a new family tradition and cut down your own tree at our Christmas tree farm? And the kids wont want to miss Santa at our Annual Christmas parade on Dec. 4!

When you shop locally you are making a personal investment in your community.

Not only will you have a unique shopping experience, but youll also feel great supporting the dreams of hard-working small business owners. What a great holiday gift to your community!