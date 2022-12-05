Oh Come Let Us Adore Him

Twinkling lights hang in the windows, poinsettias grace the altars, angels abound and nativities of all sorts bring our attention to the reason for this season - Jesus birth. Hes no longer in the manger and hes not on the cross but He comes to us in our hearts and His spirit fills us with joy. Join eight historic and beautifully decorated churches this weekend Dec 10, 4-8 and Dec 11, 1-4 as we all prepare our hearts to welcome the season.

Historic Hanover in Cape, St Johns in Fruitland, Old Bethel Baptist in Jackson, Immanuel Lutheran in Tilsit, St James in Tilsit, Zion Methodist Gordonville, Christ Lutheran in Gordonville, and Zion Lutheran in Gordonvillle. The tour is free and you may start at any church. Several churches will have special music and programs available. You can see and learn more at the Southern Country Church Tour Facebook page. If you have other questions please contact Marsha Birk 573-275-6801.