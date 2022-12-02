Redhawks, Tigers had exciting seasons on the gridiron
It sure is nice to have local football teams playing games after Thanksgiving.
That was the case last weekend as both Cape Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University played postseason games on the same day.
SEMO finished its regular season as the Ohio Valley Conference Champions and earned a spot in the FCS playoffs. Their opponent: University of Montana.
Coach Tuke's team traveled to Missoula, Montana Saturday for the first-found game and nearly pulled off a victory.
The Redhawks built a 24-3 lead starting the third quarter, but Montana came back with 31 unanswered points and ended SEMO's otherwise stellar season. The loss left SEMO one win short of reaching it's 10th win of the season, a goal coach Tuke regularly called "Mission 10."
Still, what a year for the Redhawks. Coach Tuke has built a program with a winning expectation. It's exciting football to watch.
Earlier on Saturday, Cape Central hosted a state semifinal game at Tiger Stadium.
After early parity between Cape and Fort Osage, the game soon got away from the Tigers and Fort Osage would go on to win 56-20. But a final four finish for Cape Central is something to celebrate.
The Tigers rebounded from last year's 2-7 campaign to finish this season with a much improved a 10-4 record.
Coach Kent Gibbs told the Southeast Missourian he believe this could propel the program.
"I'd like to think this is a stepping stone," Gibbs said. "At the end of the day it's hard to get this far and you can only use this as a stepping stone if you're willing to work for what it takes to get you there. This experience should be invaluable. If we take this experience and turn it into work and get some more kids in the program and keep pushing through then it'll be a valuable experience."
Congratulations to both the Redhawks and Tigers on great seasons.
Comments
-
Column (12/2/22)McCarthy can't control the clown caucus in HouseKevin McCarthy's quest for the House speaker's gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it's about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy...
-
-
Editorial (11/30/22)An opportunity to support children, elderly this Christmas seasonChristmas is so much more than presents under a tree. But there's something special about seeing the smile on someone's face when they open gifts on Christmas morning. That's especially true for children. Yet for many children, gifts at...
-
Column (11/30/22)The extreme recklessness of Biden 2.0Joe Biden 2024 is a bad idea whose time has come. If Democrats had gotten the shellacking that seemed to be coming their way in the midterms, Biden might have been wounded enough for elements of the Democratic establishment to begin to try to...
-
-
Column (11/29/22)Republicans want to win -- and Trump's no winnerA lot has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage...
-
-
-
Column (11/28/22)Giving thanks for low-skilled workersOn Thanksgiving we rightly give thanks. And let's be clear that, amid all the turmoil that consumes daily headlines, we Americans do indeed have a lot to be thankful for. We are still relatively free. We are also incredibly prosperous a prosperity...
-
Editorial (11/28/22)Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take home top honors at bridge competitionSeveral students from Chaffee and Oak Ridge high schools recently took home top honors in the Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge-building competition. Students from 25 high schools across Missouri participated in the 19th annual event,...
-
How my husband taught me to be grateful for the momentWhen I met my husband, Felipe, he seemed to sum up my biggest life lesson with his mere existence. The circumstances surrounding his position in my path forced me to come to terms with abandonment issues I'd been avoiding for a long time. Before...
-
Why do Republicans want to be led by a victim?Republicans will have to decide in 2024 if they want a victim as their nominee, or someone else. The contest between Donald Trump and the rest of the field will have a number of themes depending on his adversaries -- past v. future, populism v....
-
-
Editorial (11/25/22)Upcoming events kick off busy Christmas seasonThe Christmas season has begun, and there are several festive events on the calendar worth your consideration. The 30th annual Parade of Lights will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Very Merry Grinchmas."...
-
-
Editorial (11/21/22)Salvation Army needs your support this Christmas seasonThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau recently announced it would not host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch this year. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled because of health reasons. The lieutenant told the Southeast Missourian she was...
-
Editorial (11/18/22)A look at Election Day 2022 and a note of thanks to all who ran for officeThe 2022 elections have come and gone. With the exception of a few congressional races -- and that's an editorial on its own -- the votes have been counted. Despite predictions of a national red wave, actual gains were much more modest for the GOP....
-
Editorial (11/16/22)Zonta women doing big things, making a differenceEach year, the ladies of Zonta host an inspiring luncheon honoring some of the most influential women in our community for their work in business, education and the community. The event also serves as an opportunity to showcase the good work Zonta...
-
-
Editorial (11/14/22)PORCH to hold resource fair on homeownershipThere's an event coming up this week aimed at increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side. The PORCH Initiative will host a resource fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center. According to the organization's...
-
Editorial (11/12/22)Traveling court at schools is valuable for recruitment, educationStudents, faculty and community members had a unique experience last month as the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Michael Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (11/9/22)Celebrate Veterans Day and its inherent nature of serviceEach year on Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who served and are serving in our nation's armed forces. From the greenest E-nothing private to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, each veteran stepped forward,...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.