Prayer 12-2-22
O Lord God, we lift our eyes to you, our loving Father. Amen.
Jason Smith vows 'no' vote on Respect for Marriage Act3When the Respect for Marriage Act comes to the floor of the U.S. House, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith says he'll be voting "no" on the legislation. The U.S. Senate narrowly approved the measure Tuesday, Nov. 29, which needed 60...
La Croix seeking volunteers for Feed My Starving ChildrenHundreds will gather this weekend at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau to pack meals for impoverished children overseas. La Croix Church has been a regular participant in the Feed My Starving Children program for more than a decade. The program, a...
2 presented with Honorary Trooper Certificates for efforts to save womanState Highway Patrol officials recently presented Honorary Trooper Certificates to Jacob Shelton of Jackson and Donald Pritchard of Marble Hill, Missouri. Capt. Phillip Gregory of Patrol Troop E honored the men at a ceremony at Bollinger County...
Two area churches vote to leave their denominationTwo Southeast Missouri churches, one in Perry County and the other in Bollinger County, formally voted Wednesday, Nov. 30, to disaffiliate from America's second-largest Protestant denomination, the United Methodist Church (UMC). n Perryville UMC...
Flu cases being seen earlier in Cape Girardeau CountyInfluenza, particularly influenza A, is being seen earlier than usual this year, according to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. "In a typical year, we probably wouldn't be seeing numbers quite as high as what we're seeing right now," said...
Death count on Missouri highways on a par with 2021The latest 2022 death toll on roadways in the 25-county Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Southeast District, which includes Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, stands at 120. The fatality count is roughly on par with the 119 that...
Big Band Holiday Jukebox set for this weekend1Big Band Holiday Jukebox returns Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. This holiday tradition, performed in Bedell Performance Hall, is a collaboration of the students and faculty of Southeast...
Alma Schrader students decorate dog treats for Southeast Missouri Pets3Mississippi Mutts pet supply store provided dog treats for 25 students to decorate on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The decorated dog treats will be donated to Southeast Missouri Pets. Heather Randle,...
Dutch Meyr among group that acquired Cape's Business Park25Longtime local businessman and former famed football coach Dutch Meyr is among those involved in the recent private acquisition of the Cape Girardeau Business Park from the City of Cape Girardeau. This fall, Meyr, who's part of the aptly named...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/1/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Nov. 17 and 28 meetings Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Scout Hall Opens New Restaurants, Boutique in Downtown Cape Girardeau: Let the Good Times Roll1What started in the early 1900s as a department store turned movie theater turned newspaper building is now a destination block with the opening of Scout Hall. Three restaurants an authentic woodfire stove Italian haven named SPECK, an Omakase...
Lets Have Fika: How the Swedish practice of taking a break can benefit your work, personal life2Around 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. on any given day in Sweden, you might see people take a break. Wherever they are, in homes, workplaces and cafés, whether alone or with others, they stop what theyre doing to relax for 15 to 20 minutes over a cup of black...
Keep Moving: Ways to stay active during the wintertimeThe days are shorter. The weather is colder. Its dark when you drive to work, and its dark when you drive home. When you have free time, youre tempted to use it for napping, watching television and eating comfort foods. The last thing you want to...
Whats Buried Underneath: Wild caving group explores unseen worldTheres a line Ive loved since high school from the song The District Sleeps Alone Tonight by The Postal Service. It goes like this: Im staring at the asphalt wondering whats buried underneath where I am. Its a lyric situated in the middle...
Parson extends drought alert; much of Southeast Missouri 'severe'Much of Southeast Missouri continues to be classified as drought-stricken, according to the latest Drought Monitor map released by U.S. Department of Agriculture and partnering agencies. In response, Gov. Mike Parson, in a statement released Monday,...
Christmas for the Elderly program seeking donations3More than 60 seniors in Cape Girardeau County will be on the receiving end of Christmas gifts this year through the Cape Girardeau Jaycees's Christmas for the Elderly program. Tracy Haggerty is chairwoman for the program that combines local...
Last riverboat of the season coming to Cape GirardeauAmerican Queen, the mammoth paddlewheeler from American Queen Voyages, is scheduled to arrive by 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. The boat -- which American Queen Voyages's website says is the largest steamboat ever built...
Cape Girardeau CTC receives American Rescue Plan-funded grantCape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center is one of 51 state institutions receiving six-figure grants from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), according to a Tuesday, Nov. 29, news release. DESE's announcement...
Pedestrian killed in Cape Girardeau6A pedestrian died Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, after being struck my multiple vehicles in Cape Girardeau, authorities said. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said in a release the unidentified victim was traversing South Sprigg...
Westbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau reduced for bridge maintenanceWestbound Highway 74, from Siemers Drive to Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news...
Local News 11/29/22Toybox program set for 47th yearCape Girardeau Jaycees are once again gearing up for their holiday program that brings joy to hundreds of families. This year will be the 47th for Toybox, a charity program providing Christmas gifts to Cape Girardeau children. The Jaycees work all...
Local News 11/29/22Toys for Tots seeks local donations1Darlene MacCubbin is in her second year of coordinating the local Toys for Tots campaign for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Stoddard counties for Cpl. Mason O. Yarbrough Marine Corps Detachment No. 1081. Toys for Tots is celebrating its...
Aesthetics considered for a third Jackson roundaboutThe physical appearance of the newest roundabout planned for the city of Jackson to be constructed at the intersection of North High Street (U.S. 61) and East Deerwood Drive near the Civic Center consumed a portion of the Monday, Nov. 21, Board...
St. Augustine seventh grader organizes craft fair for studentsSometimes, if you can't find what you want, you have to make it yourself. That's just what Zahara Ressell, a seventh grader at St. Augustine Catholic School in Kelso, Missouri, decided to do She wanted a craft fair where students could sell their...
Stabbing reported Thursday in Cape GirardeauCape Girardeau police responded to Saint Francis Medical Center shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in response to an alleged stabbing. Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers contacted Juan Carlos Garcia, 31, who was treated...
Most read 11/28/22Camping World in Scott County update1Camping World has built a 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. According to the company's website, the local store a supplier of recreational vehicle parts and supplies was to have...
Most read 11/26/22Sticker shock: Cape Girardeau County personal property tax bills arrive24Bills for 2022 personal property taxes in Cape Girardeau County are up -- in some cases, way up -- thanks to supply chain problems, microchip shortages and high inflation. The office of County Collector Barbara Gholson sent out more than 35,000...
Most read 11/26/22Local help to get Real ID before the deadline1Missourians have a little more than five months left to get their Real ID cards if they wish to fly on a federally-regulated domestic flight without a passport or enter federal facilities and nuclear plants beginning May 3, 2023. Wayne Wallingford...
Jackson cancels "Flip the Switch"Due a forecast of rain, Jackson Community Outreach Board has canceled the annual Flip the Switch event in City Park, according to a text message from Parks Director Jason Lipe. The traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the...
Thanksgiving tradition
Cape School Board moves forward with plans for new athletic facility10During a Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education meeting Monday, Nov. 21, members authorized superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to build an indoor training and locker room facility at Central...
