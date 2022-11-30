An opportunity to support children, elderly this Christmas season
Christmas is so much more than presents under a tree. But there's something special about seeing the smile on someone's face when they open gifts on Christmas morning. That's especially true for children.
Yet for many children, gifts at Christmastime are not a foregone conclusion. Many families are operating paycheck to paycheck, just barely making ends meet.
That's where the Jaycees Toybox program comes in.
For the last 47 years Toybox has provided gifts for more than 1,200 local children. The Southeast Missourian has been a longstanding supporter, and this year the Jaycees are partnering with Toys for Tots to maximize efforts across the area.
We hope you'll consider supporting the program this Christmas by buying an extra toy or two for a child in need or making a monetary donation to the cause.
Advertisements are regularly appearing in the Southeast Missourian which list all the toy drop-off locations. Monetary and gift card donations -- along with toy donations -- may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian offices located at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau or mailed to Cape Jaycees, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 15.
Another worthy cause worth your support is Christmas for the Elderly. This campaign encourages people to donate money or gift cards that will be used to buy groceries, prescriptions, toiletries, household items, clothing and other items for seniors in our community.
We know many seniors struggle to get by, and this support during the Christmas season is a huge blessing.
Donations can be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian by Dec. 14 or mailed to Christmas for the Elderly, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702-0004.
We hope you'll consider supporting Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly this Christmas.
Comments
-
Column (11/30/22)The extreme recklessness of Biden 2.0Joe Biden 2024 is a bad idea whose time has come. If Democrats had gotten the shellacking that seemed to be coming their way in the midterms, Biden might have been wounded enough for elements of the Democratic establishment to begin to try to...
-
-
Column (11/29/22)Republicans want to win -- and Trump's no winnerA lot has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage...
-
-
-
Column (11/28/22)Giving thanks for low-skilled workersOn Thanksgiving we rightly give thanks. And let's be clear that, amid all the turmoil that consumes daily headlines, we Americans do indeed have a lot to be thankful for. We are still relatively free. We are also incredibly prosperous a prosperity...
-
Editorial (11/28/22)Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take home top honors at bridge competitionSeveral students from Chaffee and Oak Ridge high schools recently took home top honors in the Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge-building competition. Students from 25 high schools across Missouri participated in the 19th annual event,...
-
How my husband taught me to be grateful for the momentWhen I met my husband, Felipe, he seemed to sum up my biggest life lesson with his mere existence. The circumstances surrounding his position in my path forced me to come to terms with abandonment issues I'd been avoiding for a long time. Before...
-
Why do Republicans want to be led by a victim?Republicans will have to decide in 2024 if they want a victim as their nominee, or someone else. The contest between Donald Trump and the rest of the field will have a number of themes depending on his adversaries -- past v. future, populism v....
-
-
Editorial (11/25/22)Upcoming events kick off busy Christmas seasonThe Christmas season has begun, and there are several festive events on the calendar worth your consideration. The 30th annual Parade of Lights will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Very Merry Grinchmas."...
-
-
Column (11/23/22)Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rightsAmerica could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It's a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a...
-
Column (11/23/22)Thanksgiving and football were made for each otherThe Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving without football, but the game and the holiday have now become so intertwined that one almost wonders how they managed it. The most American holiday and the most American sport -- both of which are...
-
Editorial (11/21/22)Salvation Army needs your support this Christmas seasonThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau recently announced it would not host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch this year. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled because of health reasons. The lieutenant told the Southeast Missourian she was...
-
Editorial (11/18/22)A look at Election Day 2022 and a note of thanks to all who ran for officeThe 2022 elections have come and gone. With the exception of a few congressional races -- and that's an editorial on its own -- the votes have been counted. Despite predictions of a national red wave, actual gains were much more modest for the GOP....
-
Editorial (11/16/22)Zonta women doing big things, making a differenceEach year, the ladies of Zonta host an inspiring luncheon honoring some of the most influential women in our community for their work in business, education and the community. The event also serves as an opportunity to showcase the good work Zonta...
-
-
Editorial (11/14/22)PORCH to hold resource fair on homeownershipThere's an event coming up this week aimed at increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side. The PORCH Initiative will host a resource fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center. According to the organization's...
-
Editorial (11/12/22)Traveling court at schools is valuable for recruitment, educationStudents, faculty and community members had a unique experience last month as the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Michael Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (11/9/22)Celebrate Veterans Day and its inherent nature of serviceEach year on Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who served and are serving in our nation's armed forces. From the greenest E-nothing private to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, each veteran stepped forward,...
-
Editorial (11/7/22)Cape Splash has a big year, draws tens of thousandsThe final numbers are in for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center's most recent fiscal year, and the totals paint a nice picture of the city facility. The report, which includes visits from July, August and September 2021 and May and June 2022, showed...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.