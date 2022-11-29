News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
The looming railroad strike
According to recent news reports and if the existing situation does not change, a railroad strike will begin on Dec. 9. This is important because approximately 30% of the freight in this country moves by rail.
The contract offered by management, which was voted down by four of the 12 unions, provided for raises slightly ahead of inflation. But health care premiums would almost double, and it did not deliver any paid sick days, a major disappointment to workers.
During the 2000s a number of railroads consolidated. And then the companies realized they had the power to control prices. The dominant business model in the railroad industry shifted from one in which the carriers sought larger volumes of traffic to one in which they sought to increase profits by raising prices and lowering expenses such as labor costs. Railroad managers cut staff and ask more from the employees who remained. The railroads have been highly profitable, setting new records in 2021. In part, because they have reduced the workforce by around 30%.
It is interesting to note that in the report produced by President Biden's emergency board, the railroads maintain that capital investment and risk are the reasons for their profits, not any contributions by labor. Labor negotiations require a thick skin. But it would seem that the managers who made a statement such as this one should not be surprised when their employees express resentment. Language such as this will not lessen the chances of a strike.
JOHN PIEPHO, Cape Girardeau
More to explore
-
Column (11/29/22)Republicans want to win -- and Trump's no winnerA lot has changed since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, the country club resort and unofficial classified document storage facility where Donald Trump resides. Back in August, the search was denounced by many on the right as an unprecedented outrage...
-
-
Column (11/28/22)Giving thanks for low-skilled workersOn Thanksgiving we rightly give thanks. And let's be clear that, amid all the turmoil that consumes daily headlines, we Americans do indeed have a lot to be thankful for. We are still relatively free. We are also incredibly prosperous a prosperity...
-
Editorial (11/28/22)Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take home top honors at bridge competitionSeveral students from Chaffee and Oak Ridge high schools recently took home top honors in the Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge-building competition. Students from 25 high schools across Missouri participated in the 19th annual event,...
-
How my husband taught me to be grateful for the momentWhen I met my husband, Felipe, he seemed to sum up my biggest life lesson with his mere existence. The circumstances surrounding his position in my path forced me to come to terms with abandonment issues I'd been avoiding for a long time. Before...
-
Why do Republicans want to be led by a victim?Republicans will have to decide in 2024 if they want a victim as their nominee, or someone else. The contest between Donald Trump and the rest of the field will have a number of themes depending on his adversaries -- past v. future, populism v....
-
-
Editorial (11/25/22)Upcoming events kick off busy Christmas seasonThe Christmas season has begun, and there are several festive events on the calendar worth your consideration. The 30th annual Parade of Lights will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Very Merry Grinchmas."...
-
-
Column (11/23/22)Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rightsAmerica could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It's a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a...
-
Column (11/23/22)Thanksgiving and football were made for each otherThe Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving without football, but the game and the holiday have now become so intertwined that one almost wonders how they managed it. The most American holiday and the most American sport -- both of which are...
-
Column (11/22/22)Student loan forgiveness meets the rule of lawPresident Joe Biden's $400 billion 2022 election bribe -- also known as student loan forgiveness -- has been now stopped in its tracks on two fronts. First, in Texas, federal district court Judge Mark Pittman, one of nearly 300 federal judges...
-
-
Editorial (11/21/22)Salvation Army needs your support this Christmas seasonThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau recently announced it would not host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch this year. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled because of health reasons. The lieutenant told the Southeast Missourian she was...
-
Editorial (11/18/22)A look at Election Day 2022 and a note of thanks to all who ran for officeThe 2022 elections have come and gone. With the exception of a few congressional races -- and that's an editorial on its own -- the votes have been counted. Despite predictions of a national red wave, actual gains were much more modest for the GOP....
-
Editorial (11/16/22)Zonta women doing big things, making a differenceEach year, the ladies of Zonta host an inspiring luncheon honoring some of the most influential women in our community for their work in business, education and the community. The event also serves as an opportunity to showcase the good work Zonta...
-
-
Editorial (11/14/22)PORCH to hold resource fair on homeownershipThere's an event coming up this week aimed at increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side. The PORCH Initiative will host a resource fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center. According to the organization's...
-
Editorial (11/12/22)Traveling court at schools is valuable for recruitment, educationStudents, faculty and community members had a unique experience last month as the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Michael Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (11/9/22)Celebrate Veterans Day and its inherent nature of serviceEach year on Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who served and are serving in our nation's armed forces. From the greenest E-nothing private to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, each veteran stepped forward,...
-
Editorial (11/7/22)Cape Splash has a big year, draws tens of thousandsThe final numbers are in for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center's most recent fiscal year, and the totals paint a nice picture of the city facility. The report, which includes visits from July, August and September 2021 and May and June 2022, showed...
-