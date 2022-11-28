Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take home top honors at bridge competition
Several students from Chaffee and Oak Ridge high schools recently took home top honors in the Missouri Department of Transportation's bridge-building competition.
Students from 25 high schools across Missouri participated in the 19th annual event, which handed out awards based on aesthetic design, strength of build compared to weight of the bridge, and school with best overall performance. Nearly 250 model bridges were constructed at the competition, which was held at Southeast Missouri State University.
Chaffee High School student Ayne Held won first place in the competition. Bridges were tested for how much weight they could hold before breaking. Held's winning entry broke at 79.4 pounds. She also took home the award for "Most Aesthetic" bridge design.
Second- through fifth-place awards were all awarded to students from Oak Ridge High School: Kendall Marshall, Karson Ward, Tanner Slinkard and Brock Hobeck.
Oak Ridge High School won first place in "Best Overall Performance". Science teacher Mark Gihring accepted the award and said student participation in the competition has become a trend for the school.
"The students want to do it," Gihring said. "Oak Ridge has been successful in the contest over the years, so it's sort of a self-propagating situation. We've won first place six or seven times."
One of the goals of the competition is to introduce students to engineering principles, helping them understand there are opportunities in the field for future careers. Gihring said he has had students go on to pursue engineering degrees.
We're happy to see the local participation in the state competition and would hope even more schools and students participate in the future. Competitions such as this one and the regional science fair, among others, are good opportunities for students to put classroom learning into practice. And sometimes it can lead to prizes, competition opportunities or even scholarships. Even at the most basic level, participation exposes students to new opportunities for learning and growth.
Congratulations to all the local winners.
Comments
-
Column (11/28/22)Giving thanks for low-skilled workersOn Thanksgiving we rightly give thanks. And let's be clear that, amid all the turmoil that consumes daily headlines, we Americans do indeed have a lot to be thankful for. We are still relatively free. We are also incredibly prosperous a prosperity...
-
How my husband taught me to be grateful for the momentWhen I met my husband, Felipe, he seemed to sum up my biggest life lesson with his mere existence. The circumstances surrounding his position in my path forced me to come to terms with abandonment issues I'd been avoiding for a long time. Before...
-
Why do Republicans want to be led by a victim?Republicans will have to decide in 2024 if they want a victim as their nominee, or someone else. The contest between Donald Trump and the rest of the field will have a number of themes depending on his adversaries -- past v. future, populism v....
-
-
Editorial (11/25/22)Upcoming events kick off busy Christmas seasonThe Christmas season has begun, and there are several festive events on the calendar worth your consideration. The 30th annual Parade of Lights will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Very Merry Grinchmas."...
-
-
Column (11/23/22)Court and Congress hammer out truce on gay rightsAmerica could finally be on its way to hammering out a truce between advocates for same-sex marriage and religious opponents who want no part of it. It's a tall order. Congress is the architect of one part of the truce. The Senate is advancing a...
-
Column (11/23/22)Thanksgiving and football were made for each otherThe Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving without football, but the game and the holiday have now become so intertwined that one almost wonders how they managed it. The most American holiday and the most American sport -- both of which are...
-
Column (11/22/22)Student loan forgiveness meets the rule of lawPresident Joe Biden's $400 billion 2022 election bribe -- also known as student loan forgiveness -- has been now stopped in its tracks on two fronts. First, in Texas, federal district court Judge Mark Pittman, one of nearly 300 federal judges...
-
-
Editorial (11/21/22)Salvation Army needs your support this Christmas seasonThe Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau recently announced it would not host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch this year. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled because of health reasons. The lieutenant told the Southeast Missourian she was...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/18/22)A look at Election Day 2022 and a note of thanks to all who ran for officeThe 2022 elections have come and gone. With the exception of a few congressional races -- and that's an editorial on its own -- the votes have been counted. Despite predictions of a national red wave, actual gains were much more modest for the GOP....
-
Editorial (11/16/22)Zonta women doing big things, making a differenceEach year, the ladies of Zonta host an inspiring luncheon honoring some of the most influential women in our community for their work in business, education and the community. The event also serves as an opportunity to showcase the good work Zonta...
-
-
Editorial (11/14/22)PORCH to hold resource fair on homeownershipThere's an event coming up this week aimed at increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side. The PORCH Initiative will host a resource fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center. According to the organization's...
-
Editorial (11/12/22)Traveling court at schools is valuable for recruitment, educationStudents, faculty and community members had a unique experience last month as the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Michael Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of...
-
Editorial (11/9/22)Celebrate Veterans Day and its inherent nature of serviceEach year on Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day, honoring the men and women who served and are serving in our nation's armed forces. From the greenest E-nothing private to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, each veteran stepped forward,...
-
Editorial (11/7/22)Cape Splash has a big year, draws tens of thousandsThe final numbers are in for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center's most recent fiscal year, and the totals paint a nice picture of the city facility. The report, which includes visits from July, August and September 2021 and May and June 2022, showed...
-
-
Editorial (11/4/22)Tuesday is Election Day. Don't forget to vote.Just in case you needed a reminder: Tuesday is Election Day. The midterms promise to be interesting as the balance of power in Congress is up for grabs. Most analysts predict Republicans will gain control of the House of Representatives, while...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.