Upcoming events kick off busy Christmas season

Editorial

The Christmas season has begun, and there are several festive events on the calendar worth your consideration.

The 30th annual Parade of Lights will be held Sunday, Nov. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Very Merry Grinchmas." The parade starts at dusk and will kick off at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard in Capaha Park before making its way down Broadway and ends at the parking lot beside Hutson's Big Sandy Furniture on Main Street.

Jackson's Christmas Parade is set for Sunday, Dec. 4, and their theme is "A Toyland Christmas." The parade begins at 5 p.m., starting at Southern Bank on Main Street at Farmington Road and ending at the frozen food lockers on High Street near City Cemetery.

Also set for Sunday, Dec. 4, is the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation "Sounds of the Season" concert at Cape First Church. The 27th annual concert features Christmas performances by area singers, choirs and bands, all raising money for patients through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Cancer Care Fund. Performers include: Brothers Walker, Dr. Andrew Moore, Clayton Hahs, the Charleston Christmas Ensemble Choir, Jackson Elementary East Kids Choir, Casie Mills, and Don and Lucas Presson. KFVS12 personalities Crystal Britt and Laura Wibbenmeyer will emcee the show.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door or online at sehfoundation.org.

There will be many other Christmas festivities in the coming weeks. Check out Page 2 of the Southeast Missourian or semoevents.com for more information. And if your church or organization is holding a special event, let us know so we can add it to the community calendar.