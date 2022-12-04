Everyones cool at Spectrum Record Lounge in downtown Cape

Everyones cool at Spectrum Record Lounge in downtown Cape
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Spectrum Record Lounge, locally owned by music enthusiasts Travis Tyson and Parker Bond, opened its doors in Sept. of 2022. Spectrum is Cape Girardeaus only record store, so its the areas go-to-spot for buying, selling, or trading used records.
Wrapped around the record store is a full-service bar & lounge where friends can gather to relax and enjoy whats up next on the lounge turntable. While Spectrums focus is craft cocktails and beer, customer service is our priority, so we pride ourselves in having something for everyone.
Give the gift of music this holiday season with a Spectrum gift card, redeemable for drinks and merchandise. And if you cant find the perfect gift, ask us about special orders!
Everyones Cool at Spectrum Record Lounge
-Travis & Parker
113 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701