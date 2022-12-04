Everyones cool at Spectrum Record Lounge in downtown Cape

Spectrum Record Lounge, locally owned by music enthusiasts Travis Tyson and Parker Bond, opened its doors in Sept. of 2022. Spectrum is Cape Girardeaus only record store, so its the areas go-to-spot for buying, selling, or trading used records.

Wrapped around the record store is a full-service bar & lounge where friends can gather to relax and enjoy whats up next on the lounge turntable. While Spectrums focus is craft cocktails and beer, customer service is our priority, so we pride ourselves in having something for everyone.

Give the gift of music this holiday season with a Spectrum gift card, redeemable for drinks and merchandise. And if you cant find the perfect gift, ask us about special orders!

Everyones Cool at Spectrum Record Lounge

-Travis & Parker

113 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

(573) 803-0809