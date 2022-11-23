Let Belle Ever After help you or someone on your Christmas list feel confident and beautiful

At Belle Ever After, shopping will never be the same again! We want all of our customers to have the most enjoyable shopping experience and create lasting relationships to become part of the Belle Family. Shop our hand-selected clothing and accessories that will help you or someone on your Christmas list feel confident and beautiful! We believe in making fashion possible for all shapes and sizes and take pride in carrying sizes small-3xl.

This crazy idea started with a mother-daughter's love for fashion, and we want to help women feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. Aside from our passion for clothing and all things fashion, we LOVE helping build women up! We're all beautiful in our own way. Sometimes we just lack confidence and need a little help showing our inner beauty. We can help you boost that confidence to make you feel as beautiful as you truly are.

Belle Ever After is a family-owned business that operates in-store and online. We are in the beautiful historic district in downtown Ste. Genevieve, MO at 1 South Main St. and at 407 Broadway St. in downtown Cape.