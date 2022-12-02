Treat your furry friend to the best at House of Paws Grooming Salon
House of Paws Grooming Salon is located at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, in LaCroix Village. We offer full-service dog grooming in a fun and loving atmosphere. Whether its a simple bath or full groom, we groom your dog to breed standard or your preference. We take care of your furry family member like our own!
The House was founded on the principle that we LOVE our furry clients and groom to keep them happy, healthy and in the best shape possible. Our goal is to be an integral part of your dogs care and partner with you knowing that the best grooming adds an important aspect to your pets quality of life.
Years of combined grooming experience gives us the knowledge to positively affect your dogs well-being.
Gift certificates are always available!
Wed love to welcome your new House Guest, so call or text 573-335-PAWS (7297) for an appointment!