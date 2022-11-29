Find something special at Blackbird by Peachy Keen

Grace and Drew Keen, Dexter boutique owners of Peachy Keen and Peachy Keen Events, took a leap of faith this year and became the new owners of formerly known Blackbird Monogram and Gifts!

With the help of Boutique Manager Anne Marie Schlegel, Blackbird by Peachy Keen is excited to expand their offerings while continuing to provide the best possible service.

Blackbird by Peachy Keen will continue to offer a unique variety of jewelry, gifts, and gourmet foods while adding trendy apparel and accessories.

They are excited to expand Peachy Keen Events to Cape Girardeau and surrounding areas!

Peachy Keen Events offers balloon garlands, grazing tables, photobooth & backdrop rental, and glamping parties. Inside Blackbird by Peachy Keen customers will be able to schedule a pickup for grab n go balloon garlands, number balloon bouquets, party supplies and so much more!

Youll be sure to find something special for everyone on your shopping list this holiday season at Blackbird by Peachy Keen. Watch their social media pages for special events and new arrivals! They cant wait to shop and create with you!