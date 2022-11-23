Enjoy your holiday dinner at Golden Corral

Come visit the Cape Girardeau Golden Corral location for a buffet of quality foods that are freshly prepared throughout the day, every day. From breakfast to dinner, healthy to hearty, family favorites to seasonal traditions, Golden Corral has it all!

In addition to the fresh buffet, our complimentary, private dining room is the perfect place for a group to celebrate holiday parties, birthdays, sports teams, baby showers, or reunions. Whatever the occasion, Golden Corral likes to throw a party!

Open Thanksgiving Day 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Breakfast: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8-11 a.m.

Lunch: Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Dinner: Monday-Saturday 4 p.m.-closing, Sunday 11 a.m.-closing

Golden Corral also offers Senior Early Bird Specials!

Monday-Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. ($9.89) & Friday-Sunday 8 a.m.-10 a.m.($7.99)

130 Vantage Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-651-9188