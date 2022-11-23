Prayer 11-23-22

News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Thankful People: Recent brain surgery patient graduates with master's degree from Missouri S&T1ROLLA, Mo. Creighton Miles has wanted to earn a masters degree in explosives engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology since age 12. He was just a few credit hours from achieving his goal last December when he stayed home...
Thankful People: John Stenger survives failing heart valveCAMPBELL, Mo. John Stenger knew something wasn't right. His daughter did, too. By the time June 1, 2021, rolled around, John had been feeling poorly for a while. Fatigued. Difficulty breathing. Just ... off. Throughout his life, he had been in...
'Messiah', 'Finlandia', 'Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1' to be performed next week at River CampusThe Southeast Missouri Symphony will be joined by two local choirs to perform the famous religious oratio "Messiah" by George Handel at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State...
MoDOT phasing out population info on 'Welcome' signageThe familiar green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state's cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life, said Mark Croarkin, Southeast District engineer for the Missouri Department of...
Flip the Switch is Saturday in JacksonThe traditional start to the Christmas season in Jackson, the Flip the Switch event, will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in City Park. Janna Clifton, executive director of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, will do the...
Jackson alters trash, recycling for the holidayIn observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday, Jackson's Sanitation Department will not pick up trash on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. If garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, it will instead be picked up Monday, Nov....
Route CC in Cape County closed for culvert replacementRoute CC in Cape Girardeau County, between Route C and County Road 535, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several culverts under the roadway. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, Nov. 28,...
PORCH Initiative seeks to help prospective homebuyers in effort to revitalize South Cape Girardeau5Prospective homebuyers sat with representatives of real estate and lending institutions at a dinner sponsored by the PORCH Initiative on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member...
Contractor approved for permanent Central Pool structure6Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve a contractor for Central Municipal Pool renovations. The $6 million project has been awarded to Penzel Construction Co., a frequent contracting...
Local EV readiness plan given final OK3A 193-page Plug-in Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan was approved by a local transportation council Wednesday, Nov. 16. "Drafts of the plan have circulated since May and we've had several rounds of comments incorporated making for rather large...
Parking restrictions, street closures to be in place for Parade of LightsParking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be limited ahead of and during Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be restricted on numerous streets downtown. Cape Girardeau Police...
Sewer main rupture reported in JacksonJackson municipal officials reported a ruptured sewer main Monday afternoon, Nov. 21. The rupture was near Klaus Park Village Subdivision and forced officials to shut down a lift station, which led to wastewater crews pumping wastewater into a...
Cape Girardeau city employees could receive bonuses by end of the year4Full-time employees of the City of Cape Girardeau could soon be in line for bonuses. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve the first reading of an appropriation to give every full-time...
WB Highway 74 in Cape reduced for bridge workWestbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from Fountain...
Local News 11/21/22Proposed changes may make it easier to get food truck license in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. It may soon be easier to get a license for a food truck in Sikeston. During the Nov. 7 Sikeston City Council meeting, a bill was introduced, that if passed, would lessen the restrictions on getting a license for a food truck....
Thankful People: Ray Doyle's miracle6Ray Doyle will never eat another Caesar salad. The 63-year-old accountant struggled July 21 with a rough bout of food poisoning. He couldn't keep anything down. Ray, a bear of a man, lost 15 pounds in seven hours. Rachel Massey, his daughter and a...
Water main breaks on Perry Avenue7A water main broke early Saturday morning on Perry Avenue near Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. City crews were working to repair the pipe throughout the morning. Nicolette Brennan, public information officer, said officials did not anticipate issuing...
What's Past is Prologue - Golden years and high achievement8"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
Zonta Club honors women for achievements, service1Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored three women Friday, Nov. 18, for their contributions to their communities. Danette Miller, a physician at SoutheastHEALTH Primary Care, was awarded the 2022 Zonta Women of Achievement award. Zonta also recognized...
Law enforcement agencies tout success of incentivesA shortage of police officers in local law enforcement agencies -- and across the country -- has been a persistent issue over the last few years. In a presentation of a mid-year report of crime statistics from the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
November vote certified, photo ID compliance high in Cape Girardeau County10Voting was a bit different on Nov. 8, 2022, with acceptable photo ID required for the first time in Missouri, thanks to legislative passage of state House Bill 1878 in May. Summers said 28,112 ballots were cast and only 42 were considered...
Southeast Missourian to alter publication schedule during holiday weekDuring the week of Thanksgiving, the Southeast Missourian will alter its publication schedule. Print editions will be published Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 26-27. Only e-editions of the newspaper will publish Monday, Nov. 21;...
Cape to host open house on upcome intersection improvement project2The City of Cape Girardeau will host an open house for the proposed Minnesota Avenue/Highway 74 Intersection Improvement Project from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22, at the Council Chambers in City Hall. Officials invited residents to hear about the...
Most read 11/18/22No Thanksgiving lunch for Cape Salvation Army11The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army has canceled this year's Thanksgiving lunch. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled for health reasons. She has been in the hospital recently and won't physically be able to put on the event, she said. The Cape...
Most read 11/18/22Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%WASHINGTON -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming...
Most read 11/17/22Thankful People: Fruitland pastor grateful for prayers and healing after traumatic accident1On June 4, Mike Parry, pastor of Fruitland Community Church, was driving his churchs van with six other volunteers to Rayville, Louisiana, on a mission trip. At an intersection, soon after crossing into Arkansas, the van collided with a...
Most read 11/17/22Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 546A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54. Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his...
Most read 11/16/22City of Cape Girardeau sells remaining portion of Business Park5The City of Cape Girardeau has officially sold the remaining portion of the Greater Business Park, located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue, to Touchdown Development Group LLC. The sale is for a total of...
Most read 11/16/22Kennett baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' TV show3KENNETT, Mo. The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors. Stone, owner/operator of Sweet...
Most read 11/15/22Breakaway votes to be scheduled in two area United Methodist churches16The leadership boards of two area churches, pastored by the Rev. Kevin Barron, have decided unanimously in the last week to seek congregational votes aimed at discovering whether members wish to leave the United Methodist Church (UMC), the...