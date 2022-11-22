Today in History
Today is Friday, Dec. 2, the 336th day of 2022. There are 29 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Dec. 2, 1954, the U.S. Senate passed, 67-22, a resolution condemning Republican Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy of Wisconsin, saying he had "acted contrary to senatorial ethics and tended to bring the Senate into dishonor and disrepute."
On this date:
In 1823, President James Monroe outlined his doctrine opposing European expansion in the Western Hemisphere.
In 1859, militant abolitionist John Brown was hanged for his raid on Harpers Ferry the previous October.
In 1942, an artificially created, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction was demonstrated for the first time at the University of Chicago.
In 1957, the Shippingport Atomic Power Station in Pennsylvania, the first full-scale commercial nuclear facility in the U.S., began operations. (The reactor ceased operating in 1982.)
In 1980, four American churchwomen were raped and murdered in El Salvador. (Five national guardsmen were convicted in the killings.)
In 1982, in the first operation of its kind, doctors at the University of Utah Medical Center implanted a permanent artificial heart in the chest of retired dentist Dr. Barney Clark, who lived 112 days with the device.
In 1993, Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar was shot to death by security forces in Medellin.
In 2000, Al Gore sought a recount in South Florida, while George W. Bush flatly asserted, "I'm soon to be the president" and met with GOP congressional leaders.
In 2001, in one of the largest corporate bankruptcies in U.S. history, Enron filed for Chapter 11 protection.
In 2015, a couple loyal to the Islamic State group opened fire at a holiday banquet for public employees in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding 21 others before dying in a shootout with police.
In 2016, a fire that raced through an illegally converted warehouse in Oakland, California, during a dance party killed 36 people.
In 2020, in a video released on social media, President Donald Trump stood before a White House lectern and delivered a 46-minute diatribe against the election results that produced a win for Democrat Joe Biden, unspooling one misstatement after another to back his baseless claim that he really won. Britain became the first country in the world to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine, giving the go-ahead for emergency use of the vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.
Ten years ago: Hundreds of concrete slabs, each weighing more than a ton, fell from the roof of a highway tunnel west of Tokyo, crushing vehicles below and killing nine people. Dustin Hoffman, David Letterman, Led Zeppelin, Chicago bluesman Buddy Guy and ballerina Natalia Makarova received Kennedy Center Honors.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump changed his story on why he fired Michael Flynn as his national security adviser, now suggesting that he knew at the time that Flynn had lied to the FBI about his contacts with Russians. ABC News suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay for an erroneous report about Flynn. (Ross had reported that then-candidate Trump had directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians; Ross clarified the report hours later, saying that his source now said Trump had not done so as a candidate, but as president-elect.)
One year ago: Nevada's Supreme Court ruled unanimously that gun manufacturers could not be held responsible for the deaths in the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip because a state law shielded them from liability unless the weapon malfunctioned. Jason Meade, the Ohio sheriff's deputy who shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times as the Black man entered his grandmother's house, was charged with murder, as Goodson's family also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. (Meade has pleaded not guilty.) Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired and owners immediately locked out players.(An agreement would end the lockout after 99 days; the start of the season was delayed by about a week.)
Today's Birthdays: Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 91. Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 78. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 77. Actor Ron Raines is 73. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 72. Actor Keith Szarabajka is 70. Actor Dan Butler is 68. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 68. Actor Dennis Christopher is 67. Actor Steven Bauer is 66. Country singer Joe Henry is 62. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 62. Actor Brendan Coyle is 59. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 54. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 54. Actor Rena Sofer is 54. Rock singer Jimi (cq) HaHa (Jimmie's Chicken Shack) is 54. Actor Lucy Liu (loo) is 54. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is 53. Rapper Treach (Naughty By Nature) is 52. Actor Joe Lo Truglio is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles is 49. Singer Nelly Furtado is 44. Pop singer Britney Spears is 41. Actor-singer Jana Kramer is 39. Actor Yvonne Orji is 39. Actor Daniela Ruah is 39. NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 39. Actor Alfred Enoch is 34. Pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth is 31.
-
Contractor approved for permanent Central Pool structure4Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve a contractor for Central Municipal Pool renovations. The $6 million project has been awarded to Penzel Construction Co., a frequent contracting...
-
PORCH Initiative seeks to help prospective homebuyers in effort to revitalize South Cape Girardeau3Prospective homebuyers sat with representatives of real estate and lending institutions at a dinner sponsored by the PORCH Initiative on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Tameka Randle, Cape Girardeau City Council member...
-
Local EV readiness plan given final OK1A 193-page Plug-in Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan was approved by a local transportation council Wednesday, Nov. 16. "Drafts of the plan have circulated since May and we've had several rounds of comments incorporated making for rather large...
-
Parking restrictions, street closures to be in place for Parade of LightsParking in certain parts of Cape Girardeau will be limited ahead of and during Old Town Cape's Parade of Lights at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Beginning at noon Sunday, parking will be restricted on numerous streets downtown. Cape Girardeau Police...
-
Sewer main rupture reported in JacksonJackson municipal officials reported a ruptured sewer main Monday afternoon, Nov. 21. The rupture was near Klaus Park Village Subdivision and forced officials to shut down a lift station, which led to wastewater crews pumping wastewater into a...
-
Cape Girardeau city employees could receive bonuses by end of the year1Full-time employees of the City of Cape Girardeau could soon be in line for bonuses. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, Nov. 21, to approve the first reading of an appropriation to give every full-time...
-
WB Highway 74 in Cape reduced for bridge workWestbound Highway 74 in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of highway is from Fountain...
-
Local News 11/21/22Proposed changes may make it easier to get food truck license in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. It may soon be easier to get a license for a food truck in Sikeston. During the Nov. 7 Sikeston City Council meeting, a bill was introduced, that if passed, would lessen the restrictions on getting a license for a food truck....
-
-
Thankful People: Ray Doyle's miracle6Ray Doyle will never eat another Caesar salad. The 63-year-old accountant struggled July 21 with a rough bout of food poisoning. He couldn't keep anything down. Ray, a bear of a man, lost 15 pounds in seven hours. Rachel Massey, his daughter and a...
-
Water main breaks on Perry Avenue7A water main broke early Saturday morning on Perry Avenue near Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. City crews were working to repair the pipe throughout the morning. Nicolette Brennan, public information officer, said officials did not anticipate issuing...
-
What's Past is Prologue - Golden years and high achievement8"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
-
Zonta Club honors women for achievements, service1Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored three women Friday, Nov. 18, for their contributions to their communities. Danette Miller, a physician at SoutheastHEALTH Primary Care, was awarded the 2022 Zonta Women of Achievement award. Zonta also recognized...
-
Law enforcement agencies tout success of incentivesA shortage of police officers in local law enforcement agencies -- and across the country -- has been a persistent issue over the last few years. In a presentation of a mid-year report of crime statistics from the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
-
November vote certified, photo ID compliance high in Cape Girardeau County10Voting was a bit different on Nov. 8, 2022, with acceptable photo ID required for the first time in Missouri, thanks to legislative passage of state House Bill 1878 in May. Summers said 28,112 ballots were cast and only 42 were considered...
-
Southeast Missourian to alter publication schedule during holiday weekDuring the week of Thanksgiving, the Southeast Missourian will alter its publication schedule. Print editions will be published Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 26-27. Only e-editions of the newspaper will publish Monday, Nov. 21;...
-
Cape to host open house on upcome intersection improvement project2The City of Cape Girardeau will host an open house for the proposed Minnesota Avenue/Highway 74 Intersection Improvement Project from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22, at the Council Chambers in City Hall. Officials invited residents to hear about the...
-
Jackson's Penzel emerges as winner in design-build competition in Cape Girardeau County project1Cape Girardeau County will expand its jail and will renovate its now-vacant 1908-era courthouse and plans to use a local firm as general contractor. The design-build team of Penzel-Trainor received a higher technical score among two final bidders...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-21-22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Nov. 7. Financial affairs n...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Citizen Academy graduate recognition Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n...
-
-
County commissioners field questions, concerns about Klaus Park plan11Cape Girardeau County Commission's most recent regular meeting was taken up with resident concerns about a proposed plan to place a new 8,000-square-foot emergency management building on county-owned property in Klaus Park. Three county residents...
-
No Thanksgiving lunch for Cape Salvation Army11The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army has canceled this year's Thanksgiving lunch. Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled for health reasons. She has been in the hospital recently and won't physically be able to put on the event, she said. The Cape...
-
Chaffee, Oak Ridge students take top prizes at bridge-building competitionChaffee High School junior Ayne Held won first prize in the Missouri Department of Transportation's 19th annual bridge-building competition Thursday, Nov. 17. Held's bridge was also awarded the prize for "Most Aesthetic" bridge design. Oak Ridge...
-
Area lawmakers speak out on the prospects of a national Election Day holiday4Southeast Missouri legislators are weighing in on Fox TV host Sean Hannity's call for a national Election Day holiday following the results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election a vote in which Democratic candidates performed better than expected....
-
-
Most read 11/18/22Average long-term US mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%WASHINGTON -- The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate tumbled by nearly a half-point this week, but will likely remain a significant barrier for potential homebuyers as Federal Reserve officials have all but promised more rate hikes in the coming...
-
Most read 11/17/22Thankful People: Fruitland pastor grateful for prayers and healing after traumatic accident1On June 4, Mike Parry, pastor of Fruitland Community Church, was driving his churchs van with six other volunteers to Rayville, Louisiana, on a mission trip. At an intersection, soon after crossing into Arkansas, the van collided with a...
-
Most read 11/17/22Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 546A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54. Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his...
-
Most read 11/16/22City of Cape Girardeau sells remaining portion of Business Park5The City of Cape Girardeau has officially sold the remaining portion of the Greater Business Park, located near the interchange of Interstate 55 with East Main Street and LaSalle Avenue, to Touchdown Development Group LLC. The sale is for a total of...
-
Most read 11/16/22Kennett baker wins Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge' TV show3KENNETT, Mo. The Opera House was the location Sunday evening, Nov. 13, for a red carpet viewing of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", which featured Kennett's own Chad Stone as one of the competitors. Stone, owner/operator of Sweet...
-
Most read 11/15/22Breakaway votes to be scheduled in two area United Methodist churches16The leadership boards of two area churches, pastored by the Rev. Kevin Barron, have decided unanimously in the last week to seek congregational votes aimed at discovering whether members wish to leave the United Methodist Church (UMC), the...
-
Most read 11/15/22Meetings to take place over possible Cape County construction at Klaus Park9A set of meetings will be held at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Klaus Park Pavilion No. 31 to discuss the possibility of construction on a portion of the 30-plus-acre plot of public land. The meetings are open to the public. The Cape...