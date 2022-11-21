News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Walmart Neighborhood Market Supports Shop with a Hero
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Buddy Barger, left, manager of the Cape Walmart Neighborhood Market, presents a donation of $1000 to Scott City Fire Chief Shawn Jackson and Brandon Rhymer, volunteer firefighter, to be used for the Shop with a Hero event on December 6th at the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter. Funds are provided through the Walmart Foundation grant program.
