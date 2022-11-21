*Menu
Shop with a Hero Event Receives Donation

User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Monday, November 21, 2022

Managers Will Billings and Tim Spinks (left) of the Cape Girardeau Walmart Supercenter donate $2000 to Scott City Fire Department Chief Shawn Jackson and firefighter Brandon Rhymer for the upcoming Shop with a Hero event held on December 6th at the Walmart Supercenter. Funds are provided by the Walmart Foundation and allow needy children the opportunity to shop with local law enforcement officers, firefighters, or first responders.

