Salvation Army needs your support this Christmas season
The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau recently announced it would not host its annual Thanksgiving Day lunch this year.
Lt. Lily Reiner said the event was canceled because of health reasons. The lieutenant told the Southeast Missourian she was recently in the hospital and won't be physically able to lead the effort.
Reiner said the Salvation Army fed about 200 people at last year's Thanksgiving dinner. We know this event has been a holiday staple for Cape Girardeau in years past, but it's also a major undertaking by the Salvation Army leadership.
The organization has announced that its red kettle campaign will begin Friday, Nov. 25, and they are needing bell ringers. While the organization has used some paid positions in previous years, experience shows that volunteers typically bring in more donations. It's a great opportunity to do good this Christmas season for an important local organization.
Red kettle locations include: Hobby Lobby, Sam's Club, Schnucks, Walmart (both Cape Girardeau locations and Jackson), J.C. Penney and Food Giant.
If you're interested in volunteering, sign up for a day and time online at www.registertoring.com/shifts-locations.aspx.
The red kettle campaign goal this year is $125,000.
We hope you'll consider supporting the Salvation Army this Christmas season whether through volunteering or donating to the red kettle campaign. The organization, which uses the tagline "Doing the Most Good", truly does the Lord's work in helping the least of those among us in very tangible ways.
