Zonta women doing big things, making a difference

Editorial

Each year, the ladies of Zonta host an inspiring luncheon honoring some of the most influential women in our community for their work in business, education and the community. The event also serves as an opportunity to showcase the good work Zonta does locally and around the world.

This year, the Zonta Women of Achievement Luncheon and Awards Ceremony will honor seven local women.

Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award is Trudy Lee, the recently retired vice president for advancement and executive director of the University Foundation at Southeast Missouri State University.

Nancy H. Blattner will be recognized with the Zonta Celebration Award. Blattner is an alumnae of Southeast Missouri State University and is continuing her successful career in higher education, including becoming the first female president of Fontbonne University. She also served as president of Caldwell University, a Catholic Dominican university in New Jersey.

The Women of Achievement nominees include: Amy Emmenderfer, principal of Clippard Elementary School in Cape Girardeau; Dr. Danette Miller, a family medicine doctor at SoutheastHEALTH; Katrina Amos, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager; Leasa Stone, registered nurse at Saint Francis Medical Center and the education and training coordinator at Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence; and Lisa Newcomer, vice president of regional operations at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Friday's event will kick off with an expo from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the luncheon and awards program set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Drury Plaza Conference Center. You can read more about all the honorees at www.semissourian.com/zonta. And for more information about the local Zonta organization, visit www.CapeZonta.org.

Congratulations to all the honorees. We look forward to celebrating you and the good work Zonta does both in Southeast Missouri and globally on Friday.