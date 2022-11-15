News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
GOP should renounce Trump
On Friday, Nov. 11, Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the campaign arm to elect Trumpublican senators, called the 2022 midterm election results a "complete disappointment." For, the so-called red tsunami failed to materialize.
"I think we've got to reflect now. What didn't happen?" Scott said. "I think we didn't have enough of a positive message. We said everything about how bad the Biden agenda was. It's bad, the Democrats are radical, but we have to have a plan of what we stand for."
Such reflection by a Trumpublican senator is unheard of but most welcome. Sen. Scott blamed everyone except Donald Trump. The Republican Party has transformed itself in Trump's image: A hate-mongering, conspiracy-fueling, election-denying, narrow-minded party reflecting little that is good in America -- decency, honesty, integrity, the goodness of heart, respect for political opponents, tolerance for and co-existence with people of all creeds and colors, compassion for the elderly and the poor, cooperation with Democrats for the common good, compromising for the good of the country, respect for the Constitution and rule of law, and not violating the spirit of the First and Second Amendments.
The fact that Trumpublican lawmakers don't think that Trump tried to overthrow the lawfully elected president forever tainted them as people whose devotion is more to sociopathic Trump than to the Constitution they swore to defend and protect against domestic and foreign enemies.
Unless Trumpublicans renounce Trump the Loser and go back to being decent Republicans, their future looks bleak.
K.P.S. KAMATH, Cape Girardeau
