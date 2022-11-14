PORCH to hold resource fair on homeownership

Editorial

There's an event coming up this week aimed at increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side.

The PORCH Initiative will host a resource fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Shawnee Park Center.

According to the organization's website, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions to representatives of financial institutions, real estate and insurance agencies, contractors and community not-for-profits. A meal will also be provided.

We're glad to see PORCH hold this event. Homeownership is an important part of community development. And we believe having an event like this could be very helpful for many families, providing a one-stop shop for answering questions and starting them on the path to owning their own home.

Increasing homeownership in Cape Girardeau's south side would have many benefits. Studies indicate homeownership leads to a decrease in crime, an increase in civic engagement and an opportunity for families to build wealth, among other advantages. Certainly, communities need to have good and affordable rental options. But increasing the number of families who own their home would likely have a positive impact for Cape Girardeau's south side and the city overall.

Those interested in attending the resource fair can reserve a seat by calling (573) 339-6346. More information about the PORCH Initiative can be found online at www.capeporch.org.