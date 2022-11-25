Decorating for Christmas has never been easier with Knaup Floral

Decorating for the Christmas season has never been easier when you call Knaup Floral for your holiday needs. Fresh evergreen wreaths, swags, poinsettias and loose evergreen branches are available and will give you the feel of Christmases past and the ease of convenience present.

Grab and go couldnt be easier with the large walk-up cooler available at Knaup Floral. Dash into their spacious parking lot for close and easy access so you can get back to your busy holiday schedule.

Call 573-33403029 or order on their website, www.knaupfloral.com to send beautiful fresh arrangements to delight loved ones, brighten their holiday table and let them know you care.

Choose from select, featured bouquets such as the FTD ® Evergreen Glow Centerpiece , the FTD ® Deer Head Sleigh Bouquet , or the FTD ®Bauble Bloom Bouquet.

The service, quality and design are unmatched, as Knaup Floral has served the Cape Girardeau area for over 102 years. Knaup Floral was voted #1 Florist by Cape County for 16 years in Peoples Choice. Call them for fresh bouquets, plants, holiday & fruit baskets, corporate gifts, plush animals, balloons and silk arrangements. See their Facebook and Instagram pages for seasonal updates.