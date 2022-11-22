The magic of the holidays is alive in Downtown Cape

From dining to shopping to beautiful décor, theres no place like downtown Cape for the holidays.

Experience it for yourself as you stroll down the streets taking in the beautifully lit holiday decorations or attending one of the many holiday activities that fill the downtowncapegirardeau.com calendar in November and December. This year lit décor is being added to the Broadway corridor helping to light the path to downtown.

Need to mark some people off your Christmas gift list? From boutiques to antiques, downtown Cape is full of locally owned and operated businesses offering one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences that are sure to please even the most difficult-to-shop-for person.

And, of course, whats the holiday season without good food and cheer? Stop by one of the great restaurants and bars that call downtown Cape home. Within a few blocks, you can enjoy everything from hand-cut steaks and small plates to international cuisine.

Or, if youre looking for a nightcap or a night out, downtown Cape has restaurants and bars serving everything from fine wine to domestic to locally crafted beer.

With so much going on downtown this holiday season, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.