Feel your best this holiday season with Heisserer Chiropractic

Your well-being is as important as those of your family and friends. However, many of us overextend our time and energy through the holidays, leaving us depleted and ending up ill.

Dr. Anne Heisserer would like to remind everyone of the importance of a consistent good nights sleep, eating healthy, washing hands frequently, and not overindulging in the holiday fare and libations.

Its probably little coincidence that the cold and flu season arrives at the same time as people let their guard down on these simple lifestyle rules, she said.  Fewer daylight hours to soak up real vitamin D exacerbate the problem, creating the perfect storm for illness.

To feel your best, she suggests not just following these rules but also having your vitamin D level checked, keeping your regular checkups, getting outside for a walk every day, and checking in with her to keep your spine in alignment.

Chiropractic care and acupuncture can treat Bells Palsy, nerve pain, joint pain, migraines, sciatica, headaches, back pain, sinus and allergy issues, fertility issues, smoking cessation, PTSD, stress, anxiety and depression.

