Alliance Bank: a dedicated ally for the last 25 years

Opening a childs first savings account can be a great gift that keeps on giving this holiday season.

For the last 25 years, Alliance Bank has served as a dedicated ally to the people of Southeast Missouri.

David Pee Wee Erlbacher, Bob Blank, Bob Meyer, Chad Hartle, and Carolyn Hurst founded Alliance Bank in 1997 in Cape Girardeau, which has since added four more branches.

Erlbacher and his fellow founders chose the name Alliance Bank because it represented the Alliance they envisioned between ownership, management, and the communities they served.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

We had the vision to start a community bank owned by a broad base of shareholders, making all decisions at the local level, to serve the business and individuals of our community, said co-founder Chad Hartle.

This vision continues with todays leadership in CEO and president Wade Bartels.

Alliance Bank is proud to serve everyone from a childs first savings account to some of the areas largest companies, offering expert financial advice in a traditional community bank atmosphere.

More than our name, its how we do banking, Bartels said. This Alliance is what has made us successful over the past 25 years and will continue to guide our efforts. Our team is your ally in business and personal development  after all, its in our name.