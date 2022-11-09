*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Dropping Guns 2 Run & Bullets 4 Sweat

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Gary Roderickas Warfield
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Hard work pays!!!

Hello, Im Gary Warfield a Iraq-war veteran O.I.F 07-09. I graduated from Sikeston Senior High May of 2006! Where I want on to fight for my country as a 88MM/ Heavy Equipment Operator! Moving tanks and anything the troops need for there fight. From Kuwait to Iraq. I have been employee by United States Postal Service since 2014 as a Mail Clerk. June 7, 2020 my sister was killed in a mass shoot event Sikeston,Mo! I was there that night and my whole life and outlook on life has changed! I started working out in February2022 to work on mediation. A co-worker was talking about himself doing 5ks so I challenged myself. Since June 2022 I have completed 9 5ks runs between Missouri and Illinois as of now. Im really just trying to promote healthy living and stopping gun violence for our older and future generations. Thanks much!

Chester,Illinois Fall Fest 2022
Zonta 5k June 2022

Comments