What to do if your pet eats mouse poison
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The air is crisp, and so the critters want to come indoors. Homeowners often put out rat or mouse poison to keep these pests away. While these rodenticides are effective, the chemicals they contain are also potentially deadly when cats or dogs eat them. Rat poison can cause internal bleeding, kidney failure, organ damage and even death. Heres what to do if you think your cat or dog has come into contact with these poisonous pellets or gels.
First, call your veterinarian immediately. Your pets symptoms may not display until three to five days after ingestion, so its vital the cat or dog receives treatment.
Signs of internal bleeding can include:
Weakness and tiredness
Vomiting or coughing blood
Nose bleeds
Bleeding from the gums
Bloody stools
Breathing difficulties
Your vet will want to know as much information as possible in order to identify the type of poison and decide the best treatment. If you can, take note of the following information to tell your veterinarian:
Your pets weight
The day and time of exposure
Brand name and manufacturer of poison
Package size (Take the packaging with you, if possible)
Approximately how much is missing from the pack
The effect rat poison can have on pets often depends on the type of poison and the amount consumed. Some are formulated to work gradually after multiple feedings, while others will poison rodents and other animals after just one dose. If we suspect rat poisoning, we will likely induce vomiting, administer charcoal treatment and prescribe Vitamin K. If your pet survives and we certainly will do our best we will often follow up with another visit to conduct a blood clotting test.
Also, if your cat or dog ate a rodent whos been poisoned itself, its always possible your cat or dog could die from what we call secondary rat poisoning. This is why veterinarians often recommend homeowners use traps instead of poison if you have pets living with you. We know this information can be alarming, so when in doubt, please call us right away if you have any concerns.